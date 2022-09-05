White rose

"When each woman was duly reformed, he planted a new white rose, and his garden thus became a planted memory of all the women he had saved from squalor.'

 Wikipedia

Years ago, when I taught classes about the history of roses, I told my students a poignant story about a gentleman in old Paris who had a small garden, all of white roses.

He was a mysterious and eccentric sort, and his neighbors wondered why on warm moonlit nights he talked to those plants. He addressed them by names such as Celeste … Marie … Jeanette. They thought he was mad.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News of Longview, where he was a reporter and editor for 41 years. He has won numerous journalism awards, including sharing in the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.