Anyone who knows me (or follows my Instagram) knows I love animals. I don’t think I fit the stereotypical “Crazy Cat Lady” trope, and I don’t cry during ASPCA commercials or anything, but if I hear someone say they’re “not an animal person,” I believe in my heart of hearts they are a psychopath who cannot feel empathy.
It’s possible that I jump to that conclusion because much of my free time is spent listening to podcasts about serial killers. I have no issue listening to the sordid details around “regular” murder, but if they throw any animal cruelty in and it ruins my week.
I’ve had six cats and one dog for the last couple years. I plan to eventually add an assortment of other animals to the herd, but my husband has successfully impeded me thus far.
We already have a healthy ecosystem in our home, he says.
Sadly, last weekend the delicate balance was thrown violently out-of-whack.
There was an accident and one of our cats — Boots “Little Dog” Bair — ended up dead on the road near our home. He was four-years-old. My husband picked him up from the pavement and we buried him that day under an apple tree. We were both heartbroken and wondered if our other pets would notice his absence.
So I took some time to reset. I turned my phone off, looked at some old photos of Boots (I have many), and wrote. I forgot about covid for a little while; there wasn’t enough room in my head for the stress and anger and hatred that surrounds it.
And it helped. I realized that it’s okay to take time out to feel what you feel and to disconnect literally and theoretically. Global tragedies can feel secondary to personal ones — and that’s okay too. The world will continue to turn, and people will continue to argue, and it will all be right there where you left it when you decide to come back, fully healed.
