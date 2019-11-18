Over the past 15 years or so, millennials (1981-1996) have been blamed for destroying nearly everything, including marriage, chain restaurants, motorcycles, beer (what?), cereal, suits, department stores, diamonds, print news (probably true, actually), maps, fabric softener, alarm clocks, consumerism, and much, much more. I was selective in choosing these examples because, whew, there are a lot of them.
I am smack dab in the middle of the millennial generation (1990), and I have no problem owning that. Some people my age reject the label because apparently, they believe in the “lazy, entitled, easily offended” stereotype. In reality, generational names literally just describe the span of years in which someone is born. The stereotypes of each generation are usually assigned by those who are a couple decades older (often their parents’ generation).
Millennials have given up on trying to prove themselves to baby boomers (and to a lot of gen X, too) because it’s clearly pointless. It’s like trying to convince a brick wall that we’re worthy of any amount of respect. That’s why it’s so satisfying that gen Z-ers (born after 1997) have created the perfect, meme-worthy response to this kind of mindset: “OK Boomer.”
It’s so simple! And yet, so effective.
I know that #NotAllBoomers fit into the pro-Trump, anti-Greta Thunberg stereotype that is meant here, but as someone who has completely given up on trying to discuss anything political with elders who believe that white men are somehow oppressed, the phrase “OK Boomer” is gratifying in so many ways. It’s the most succinct way to end a conversation while making it known that you are not conceding — you’re just tired.
Millennials have become apathetic. The Man wore us down, man. We are so used to being dismissed by older generations that we just began cutting people out of our lives (and Facebooks) because it was getting so old. But our little brothers and sisters (and sometimes kids) are not yet jaded. Gen Z has been attacked for standing up against school shootings because supposedly they are too immature to have a stance but, so far, they show no sign of backing down.
In response to the phenomenon, many boomers (snowflakes?) have released a torrent of angry tweets about how calling someone a “boomer” is hurtful.
What? Were you born between 1944 and 1964? Then you’re a boomer, friend.
To highlight how insane this whole thing has become, [boomer] radio show host Bob Lonsberry tweeted, unironically, “‘Boomer’ is the n-word of ageism. Being hip and flip does not make bigotry OK, nor is a derisive epithet acceptable because it is new.”
Oh my God, you guys. The lack of self-awareness is absolutely astounding… but admittedly kind of funny, too.
What it comes down to is that gen Z has finally found a response that sparks the outrage in boomers that climate change and school shootings spark in us. With a meme, gen Z has pushed back against that narrative — boomers are shook — but millennials are thrilled.
After reading your opinion column I was quite saddened to see someone so youthful having such bitter, old-fashioned ideas and feelings.
You see we are not so far apart-
Us “Boomers” have been blamed for destroying many things as well, housing costs, fair livable wages, deficit, public education, the environment, just to name a few.
I was born at the end of the “Boomer” category years and have also felt the squeeze from “the man” through my entire life and yes; I blame the generation before me. I am comfortable saying a majority of Boomers are here fighting for the future of women and children, the environment, the cost of living, equal rights, we are angry about the current state of our nation, the past state of our nation, we are standing right next to you in the fight and outrage. We are here with you and these feelings are not new.
It does sound as if a select group of curmudgeons have poisoned a young mind. Don’t let this happen, get out and meet some “like minded” Boomers. You might even learn some new tricks!
Finally, I am going offer some words of advice to make the future easier-
1. Know your audience before you publish (this opinion piece probably would be more appreciated on twitter or facebook)
2. Everyone, and I mean Everyone is your customer
3. No one owes you anything, it’s all up to you
4. No one likes you enough to want to make you rich (don’t fall for it, have your own plan for your money)
5. Save, save, and save some more
6. Buy real estate, it’s where the money is
7. Don’t take things so personal, and don’t worry so much
Good luck my dear
