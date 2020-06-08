As this pandemic snakes its way through our counties, I find myself reflecting on all the ways it is affecting people, and the truth is — it has not really been a hardship on me (yet). Knock on wood. I’m saddened when I see healthcare providers talking about the horrors they face day in and day out with this virus. One in particular told the news station that his job, sadly, was to call the families of those who died of coronavirus to give them the devastating news that their loved one had passed on. There must be a lot of people dying in order to dedicate a whole shift to this tragic duty. I’ve listened to podcast after podcast (hard to find one about any other subject these days) about how this invisible virus is draining and straining families — heartbreaking accounts of working in the hospitals and witnessing death by the hundreds every day — podcasts talking about the economy being on the brink of collapse. Everyone is fearful and living with uncertainty. We can’t see what’s around the corner.
Visualize this scenario — your elderly parents are in an assisted living facility. Your 92-year-old dad gets sick with covid-19 and is put on a ventilator. He later passes away. Your mom who has been with him for 70 years, does not get to say goodbye to him. It all happens so fast. She then has to be quarantined alone for 14 days in her room. Employees suit up to slip in her meals. She is old school. She doesn’t know how to face-time or Skype, so she waits for the phone to ring. It rings but she can’t pick it up; she is hearing impaired and her vision has deteriorated. She can’t go out of her room or take a bus to get out or it will further her quarantine for another 14 days. She is lucky. She is by a window. Her married son and her granddaughter come to visit her from outside the window. He waves a sign that says, “Happy Birthday. We love you.” She gets the coronavirus. She is on a ventilator. She can have no visitors. As she surrenders to the virus, a nurse is kind enough to hook her up to face-time with her son to say goodbye. Let this be a little reminder to us all that some circumstances with this virus are better than others. Keep that in your back pocket as you walk through your day. We’re all just taking each other home.
I walked today in the rain on the Willapa Hills Trail below my house that is flanked by the bend of the Willapa. I saw red-winged blackbirds and robins. Geese flew overhead in large squawking flocks rushing to their destination. I passed a mere one jogger on my four-mile excursion. I then returned home to a yard and a garden, and a bald eagle flew overhead as I walked up my drive. But what about those that don’t have a yard and garden and are stuck inside their homes day after monotonous day? Or how about a small hot city apartment? And what about the homeless? I once lived in a tiny studio on the fourth floor of a brick building in my 20s. However, I was walking to distance to bustling Broadway on Capitol Hill in Seattle. I worked at the popular Deluxe Bar and Grill on the corner of Broadway and Harvard — standing-room only, particularly during the Pride Parade down Broadway. I wasn’t confined to my small dwelling in the midst of an active pandemic, for heaven’s sake. I wasn’t lonely. There were coffee, lunch and drink dates — nacho dates at midnight. I could walk to a swanky all-night coffee shop and read or write for hours (pre-computer years) amidst the artistic ambience of mismatched tables — the B&O Espresso, the first espresso and dessert shop in Seattle, where I also put in a few months of employment in the early 80s and learned the art of making a perfect frothy European cappuccino. I could people watch as the social interaction buzzed around me, yet remain anonymous as I silently wrote in my note pad. The B&O was demolished in 2011 to make way for a six-story commercial space. After 36 years, the long goodbye of the B&O prompted much woe from enthusiasts of its romantic charm and German chocolate cake. In a sea of generic Starbucks today, it was lauded as an indie gem, where playwright August Wilson was said to have written his Pulitzer Prize winner "The Piano Lesson" on napkins in the smoking section.
It seems I have easily adapted to this post-virus present. It isn’t that difficult for an introvert like me. It’s not like I was out dancing every night before the virus came along. I’m not an Elk, Eagle, or Moose, so I don’t feel the sting of losing that social connection either. Because I work from home, my level of co-worker chit chat remains at a steady idle pace of — uh, zero.
I did learn to amuse myself and occupy my time as a young girl. My mom worked swing shift at Weyerhaeuser, which meant she left to work just before I came home from school, and she re-turned after I was in bed. My sister was rarely home as we had temporarily drifted apart during our teenage years. TV out in the South Fork after school usually consisted of a granular episode of "Bonanza," that is, if the antenna was set just right on the roof. More often than not, it was hard to tell Little Joe from Hoss with the fuzzy static. So, after school, before the dark set in, I went for walks in the forest. I developed a keen appreciation for the looming evergreen trees with wet mossy ferns climbing up their sides. After dark, I holed up in the house and enhanced my vocabulary by reading for hours on end until my neck hurt. Other times, I would pull out my drawing pad at the kitchen table for most of an evening. I grew to love time alone and the ability to entertain myself. These were the years before I had a car and it was six miles to town, so options were limited as far as where to venture. When darkness replaced the daylight, I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face unless it was through moonlight. After dark, I settled in and had the dinner my mom had prepared for me, and I thrived in the quiet.
It was during this time that my high school English teacher, Ms. Lucas, extended a loving reach out to me. When I told her I had already read the books we were reading for the year in her English class, she was kind enough to supply me with books from the storage closet. We would sift through them and I would pick out the ones I hadn’t read. I had already read the likes of George Orwell’s “1984” and “Animal Farm.” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee, was a good book, but I wasn’t keen on reading it for a third time. Ms. Lucas “got” me; she really did, and I thank her. After exhausting the school closet of books that the classrooms were going to read, she began bringing me stacks of books from her personal library at home. I would wait on pins and needles to see what she had brought for me to read. I remember her bringing me greats like “The Great Gatsby” and “The Grapes of Wrath.” This was the beginning of my lifelong love of the classics. I was in heaven as I scoured the books hungrily. I would bring the stack back to her when I finished reading them and anxiously wait for her to present me with another supply.
I often walked home from Willapa Valley School — turn at Wendy Mossman’s house — pass the Fernhill Cemetary — the four country miles to our house. It was partly because I always enjoyed walking in the woods spotting deer, birds and rabbits. But it was also because the bus took the kids from Lebam home first, and it then came and got us few South Fork stragglers and took us home. Many times, I was the only one on the bus with our driver, Jo Jennings, be-cause most kids stayed after school to play sports. So, rather than wait the 45 minutes, I could almost beat the bus home by walking. I would wave to Jo as she passed by as I approached my house. It was quiet and magical. There was very little traffic then as few lived out the South Fork Road, unlike today.
This leads me back to what I started with — the ability to walk freely outside without bumping elbows. Population density in cities leads to customers standing in line for hours to keep six feet social distancing and limit number of shoppers in the grocery store. I would require a significant dose of anxiety medication if our county were to get to that level. Meeting up with friends at bars or coffee shops isn’t an option during this pandemic. Events are being cancelled and gatherings restricted. But living in Raymond shouldn’t preclude us from understanding that our rural area is only a sample of life with coronavirus. My solitude is not someone else’s solitude. Let’s all reflect on those who are alone, those who are losing their jobs, or those that feel they have to go back to unsafe conditions at a meat factory in Wisconsin.
We can go to Dennis company or Bud’s at any time. We are not required to wear a mask. We get complacent in our community because most don’t know anyone with the virus. But people are suffering and are affected differently. No, we can’t take the RV everywhere and wouldn't want to hop on a plane, but this is certainly not a hardship when compared with the effects this virus is having on many communities. It’s times like this that I’m reminded of how lucky I am to be breathing the air of such serenity and tranquility, with the beauty of the Willapa Hills and river surrounding me. There is a lining of silver on this empty paved walking trail on a rainy day.
