As I’ve mentioned before, my favorite time of day and spot to ponder life is the crack of dawn at the Port of Peninsula. That’s where I was early Sunday last. The sunrise was muted by a heavy mist; everything was grey, fading to nothing at the edges. I could hear the low drone of a skiff heading into the gloom, the sound lasting long after it vanished from view. My mind turned to the community and country I love. There are bumpy roads ahead and I worry for both.
Take care of your things and you’ll always have them. Many of us heard this mantra over and over from our parents, or we were the ones saying it to our children. It was usually directed towards toys, sports equipment and school supplies, the accouterments of childhood. The items are changeable but the concept remained firm.
Protect core values
Take care of your things applies to the less tangible as well — our communities and neighborhoods, family and friends — the core values of life and the protection of our constitution at federal and state levels. These all need to be taken care of or we will lose them. It is a responsibility we all share.
Too many government officials have forgotten they represent us; forgotten they were elected to do the business of government within the laws of our land. They have forgotten the importance of working with those of different opinions. They have forgotten their job is to find plans of action that will stand the test of time, not just until the next electoral shift. And we have allowed that to happen. Working together for the benefit of the country is the goal; not disruption but discourse, not destruction but discovery of common ground and not promotion of political agenda, never promotion of political agenda. These words have never been as important to remember as they are now — “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Nahcotta artifacts
I miss the beautiful old cannery that was at water’s edge just down bay from Nahcotta’s Ark. It seemed as if it would always be there, part of the landscape, solid. However, the beautifully weathered wood, patches of moss in shades of green and grey and sense of history the building presented had been facing the quiet peril of neglect. For too long, it was not taken care of.
Fourteen years ago I photographed this cannery from the bay side. An older gentleman was standing on the shore looking up at the structure. He had suddenly appeared and was gazing very intently at the building. Wearing old-fashioned coveralls and a wide-brimmed hat, he seemed out of time. I took his photo just after he removed his hat, looked down at my camera settings and when I looked again, he was gone. Just gone. Poof. Not long after, a few short years actually, the cannery was gone too. Poof.
Jimella Lucas and Nanci Main created a restaurant in view of this same cannery. It was a well-loved and renowned focal point for our community. They took care of it and when it was time for a change, they used that care to make sure the Ark Restaurant would be safely handed off. But despite Jimella and Nanci’s very best efforts, the new owners let it go. It was abandoned, and the slowly deteriorating remains are a sad reminder of what was once there.
Hard choices
On Bay Avenue, in Ocean Park, a building sits in despair. Blue tarps are anchored to the roof by hodge-podge placement of boards. Broken steps, weeds and peeling paint add to the depressed feeling and although the Ocean Park Food Bank rents and maintains as best possible the section that can be occupied, the rest of the building is deteriorating. Can it be possible that the property owner is unaware of the negative impact this makes on our community? This has been going on for years. For unknown reasons, the decision was made to stop taking care and the community must live with the regrettable results of that decision.
During this past year of pandemic, hard choices have been made by all our businesses. That so many are still operating speaks volumes for their commitment to do and try everything possible in order to take care of things. That commitment reflects positively on all of us because business and community go hand in hand, especially in small towns. That’s why the announcement that Oman and Son Builders Supply will not reopen the Ocean Park store came as such a blow. When the newer facility was built, it was a boon to our area and the older, barnlike building has become part of our landscape. Two full blocks on the main road leading to town have been home to these facilities. Oman's has been a community supporter, peninsula wide, for many years. Now, we wait to see if they can find a way to take care of business while also taking care with the impact the community who welcomed them will experience once those decisions are put in play. Not an easy task — but on the other hand, can you imagine what great ideas could come to life in that wonderful old building?
Good things happening
It is not all doom and gloom. So many things are being taken care of consistently. Consider the effort it took to keep the historic Oysterville Sea Farms alive. Walk the Beach to Bay path along Bay Avenue and remember all that went into its creation. Once events are allowed to happen again, think of the work and care so many put into keeping these going. We can’t forget the PUD crews when making this list of those taking care of things.
And most recently — it chimes and plays music, it lights up and keeps time and it has been installed at the heart of “downtown” — the Ocean Park clock is here! The arrival of this brainchild of Port of Peninsula has been anticipated for quite some time. Thank you and thanks also to Peninsula Pharmacies for their role in providing a forever home for this timely addition to our community.
My New Year’s resolution is to stop referring to the named political parties when discussing government and policy. Instead I will use the nomenclature “elected or appointed employee.” I am also determined to take care of the things that surround me, material, personal or value based. I don’t want to lose them. There will be no “poof” on my watch. Stay kind and well, one and all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.