In any modern community, one new condominium is worse than a thousand, because one more might break our spirit. One more hotel will kill one more tree, one more dune, one more view.
I think first of our rich, half-tamed Peninsula, of the Chinook Valley and the Willapa Bay. I hear the whistle of the wind, the churn of the tide, the near silent sound of deer slipping softly into the woods. These are the songs of our land. A land that knows what it’s like to be clean.
There is power at work in this place, a grand scheme that belongs to the elements. Nowhere else (except, perhaps, the mountains) does the world humble a man in such a dramatic way. I am left to believe this earth of ours is strong, simply because, for the most part, for many years we left it alone. We tried to be reasonable people. We shared the trees with the forest, we shared the water with the river, we shared the bounty of nature with the God who created it.
I speak to good men everywhere who challenge themselves with questions of conscience. I am the pauper and the patriot, I am the poor man’s son. I am the hunter and the hunted, the dullard and the drunk. I am the poet and the carpenter, the sailor who lives by the sea. I am the child with unsteady steps and the young man with unsteady direction, I was born on this land, or I am a visitor, a neighbor, a traveler, a custodian of nature’s gifts.
I can be alone here and not be lonely. I came here to heal myself, as did many other Peninsula citizens. I cannot endure the greed and pleasures of a few by selling the futures of my children, for any price; I will not whore this land.
Who is pitting me against my neighbor?
Who is ripping up the land and tearing us apart? Who is left to trust?
I wonder why we can’t retool our local economy, why we can’t fix what we already have, why we don’t try harder to get the best kinds of tourists (sportsmen and writers, artists and artisans, skilled craftsmen, even tree huggers), measuring tourists and citizens by qualities and skills they bring instead of by body count.
Our biggest attraction is our people. Never have I seen such a place where so many people write — and garden — and build — and draw — and craft — and dream; who have such intricate and interesting histories, who have seen so many places, who do so many things.
We need a specific kind of philosophy to deal with the concept of growth.
The clock is ticking on our innocence; let us cherish these few days before the end. Look at the Amazon — do we want its present to reflect the future of our beloved Peninsula? The hour has come for brave men and women of good will, for people of courage who live beside us and among us, to say that this land is worthy of respect, and act accordingly.
If the developer fills your hand with gold, are you strong enough to say no? If we scrape the earth with bulldozers, just because we can, it is arrogance. Community decisions should not be made by point of law, or by technical fault. The law of the land should depend upon the will of the people.
We deal with our fellow man with dignity; we alter the land carefully, we welcome our visitors and let them share this good place. But don’t ask us to build the very things they are running away from by coming here. This beach, this land and sea and all the air around us are not feathers to tickle the rich man’s fancy.
We have taken the land of our fathers and tilled the soil with concrete. We have fought this good fight before, and I pray we will fight it again. We have told our leaders to let this land be.
Who will become angry about this? Who will stand and say this is wrong?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.