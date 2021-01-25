I’m starting to suspect there’s a lot of energy going on in a cemetery. That’s especially true in a month like January, when the winds can blow cold against your skin and the rain falls sideways. January has no festive holidays to hold you and bring you any kind of soft comfort. January is like a bitter, deserted relative. January stows up its vengeance and the best anyone can do is close the door and brace oneself against nature’s anger.
I’ve come to a local cemetery to learn what I could. I stay in the car. This way the month is my odd companion. I keep the door closed tight.
But it won’t be for long. From the corner of my eye — and slightly behind — something is moving like a thin white sheet. It hurls itself past my truck and wraps itself around my radio antenna. Then just as suddenly it falls away and sails above the trees. I roll down the window and hear a whoosh fly past me.
Nonsense, you’re being emotional: it’s just a sheet. But I can’ t help thinking, maybe I’m being watched (or maybe I’m watching something). And I’m thinking of an old story, one that you don’t hear too much about. And it seems to make a bit of sense in a place like this.
1939 was the start of World War II. Europe was on the doorstep. A calamity was about to happen that would shake the world.
Andrew and Patsy — an American version of their eastern European names — traveled quietly by steamship to New York City, running from the oncoming war. After getting a small room to rent in the Harlem district, Andrew took to fixing things for people, patching tires and rewiring toasters and mending rooftops, while Patsy took to baking pies and such for her neighbors. And Patsy and Andrew were happy for a while.
But Patsy was growing unhappy. Day by day she was becoming quieter and more sad, tormented by something she could not name. She grew restless, she didn’t make her pies anymore. She spent the day staring out the window and watching the endless stream of cars passing by. It was then that Andrew realized that the chaos of the war in Europe had transformed into a different kind of chaos in New York City. Time to move on and move out, he decided.
“I don’t want just a place to live,” she said. “I want a home.”
It wasn’t too difficult to move out. Andrew and Patsy didn’t speak the language very well, so they didn’t have many friends to bid goodbye. Early one night, when the sky was lit only with a few streetlights, the two loaded their few possessions and headed off into the darkness.
Andrew took them across the country, from mountains and into farmland, across dark desert plains and inland waters. And every time, there seemed to be something not quite right. It was too hot or too cold, or the elevation was high and it was hard to breathe. But after several days of camping along the highway, they reached an end, coming to the Long Beach Peninsula.
(I should say right now that this story is not about two exceptional people. Andrew and Patsy were two people living all alone in the world, without children, two people very much in love.)
Andrew and Patsy found a little cottage by the sea. Every day they would make their pies and fix their neighbors’ mechanical problems. And when the sun started to go down, Andrew and Patty would walk hand in hand along the shore, watching the sun set burnt orange on the horizon. And when the night fell, they sat on a driftwood log and waited for the moon to find them, and blow a twinkle into their eyes.
But saving Patsy came too late. She seemed to grow older and more frail as the days went by. Her smiles were forced, and Andrew decided she was trying too hard to make him happy. And the day came when she couldn’t get out of bed. He sat by her side and wiped her hair from her brow. And she grabbed his hand and held onto his fingers. And she gave him her last smile.
Andrew promised his love forever, but it didn’t matter. Patsy slipped away. She was gone forever.
Patsy passed away that day, and Andrew lived by himself another 19 years. And then he was gone as well.
And to this day, if you listen carefully and if you believe, you can sense Andrew and Patsy walking hand in hand along the cemetery path. The world is filled with wonder, in this land and beyond.
