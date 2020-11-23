I’m not looking for any special consideration, but I feel this year (2020) has picked on me a bit. My aches and pains have found me more than ever, headaches and toothaches, muscle aches and sore eyes and who knows what else; they’ve followed me around me like a puppy dog. And more than that, I’ve been in the hospital four times in 2020. That’s four times more than the first 70 years of my life (I was born there, don’t count that). So now I’m tired of the whole damn thing.
I’ve decided to take things into my own hands. I’m going to cure myself. I’ve had blood ailments all year long, and doctors keep doing their thing and I keep getting sick.
I’m trying something new. I’m going to concentrate on positive things and see what happens. I’m going to will myself into better shape. I will listen to people, and to things, and make myself a better person.
Let me tell you my story.
I’m going to look for love (I have my wife, and for that I’m eternally grateful, but that’s not what I mean).
A man and a woman, down by the beach.
“I love you. I bought you a new car, didn’t I? That certainly counts for something”
Not love. A demand for respect.
“I care what you do. I care about you. I will always be that way.”
That’s love.
Two older people, a little later.
“You were so pretty when you were younger. What do you think happened? I’m sorry for the way things turned out.”
Not love.
“Every day I see you. You look more beautiful every day. Inside and out.”
That’s love (live and learn, Wayne), live and learn.
I listened over and over to the excuses people use. It was obvious what needed to be done. I had to change the way I thought about things. I stopped wearing polyester, I started wearing jeans. I traded in the station wagon for a compact. I bought those sunglasses with the mirror finish so I could stare at pretty girls without being embarrassed. I let my hair grow. I didn’t shave every day. I stopped watching the news so much on TV; the big shots couldn’t make me so upset if I didn’t care.
I figured that people aren’t much of a gauge when you wanna feel better. I’m going to ask the earth to forgive every bad choice I’d ever made in life.
The rocks, I’d start there. I mean after all, look at the rocks, the sand and everything, that was all a bunch of rocks in the beginning. They gave us mountains and beaches and sandboxes for the kids and litter boxes, and I guess I’m grateful for all that. “Thank you, rocks. To all the stones on the shore and pebbles in the sand — Thank you!” I said out loud. What’s next?
The water, everybody loves the water. From the faucet to the stream, from the roaring river to the mighty ocean, it’s just as basic as can be. “To all my sweat and all my tears and everything else — Thank you, water.”
Without really knowing why, I felt a little better.
I laid down on my back. I felt the grass rub against my ears. “Okay. Okay. And thanks for that too. I mean, after all, who doesn’t like grass? (Just ask a cow.)
After that, and once I decided I’m not being silly, it came fast. “The trees, the bushes, the wind and the sky…
The wind and the sky: Well, of course! The blue sky, the gray sky, the sky filled with clouds and rain… it’s all good, it makes things green and it makes things grow. The clouds give us places to dream, the wind whips the land into different shapes. The sky — the sky — isn’t that where Heaven is?
Heaven, now there’s a concept. When we’re little, we’re told that Heaven is in the sky, and if we’re good that’s where we’ll go. Nowadays, I really don’t know, but I think if I appreciate what I’ve been given, if I love the land and the earth and everything all around, that I’ve got a good head start. If I’m nice to my neighbor, that helps in a great big way, especially when I realize that we’re all neighbors. And if I’m nasty, if I’m mean, then I’ve got some explaining to do.
(And if God is in Heaven, and if Heaven is indeed in the clouds, then a cloudy day is worth it to us all.)
Bless us every one. That’s a good starting point. And after that, it’s up to us. I’m thankful for that.
