When I first moved here more than 20 years ago, I noticed how big the night was. I challenged myself to walk the beach when it got dark. (I can do more than go to the post office or the grocery store, really I can).
One night when there was nothing good on TV, I pulled my car onto the Bay Avenue beach approach. In my rearview mirror I caught a dim view of the lights behind me. In front of me was a wall of pitch black night. I held my peanut butter sandwich against my chest. I was getting nervous for some reason. I needed something that was familiar, something that had a smell and a texture I remembered. (Peanut butter was the last memory I had of my youth.) I wondered where all the seagulls had gone; I would have shared my sandwich. With a heavy sigh, I climbed out of the car. The dome light was the last sign of civilization. When the door closed, it was gone.
In an instant, I didn’t know where I was. I decided to be brave, to follow the sound of the surf. I moved forward until I felt the water running around my shoes. I stepped back until I noticed the silver streak of the moon. It was right then that I saw something move across the water, something long and sleek like some giant snake, something reminiscent of Scottish sea serpents. I lost my sense of fear; I ran toward it, but when I came too close it disappeared into the waves.
If this is (hopefully) something that runs only in the night, I think I’ll stay in the bathtub.
I was able to walk for maybe half an hour. I felt like the most alone person in the whole wide world. I realized it was dark in every direction. Suddenly someone ran up toward me, a lady dressed all in black, in a long flowing gown, with gloves and a headdress. Her face lit up, all white and pale. Her face was streaked with something dark, running down from her eyes.
She grabbed my arms. “Charles!” she cried. “Where is Charles?”
I didn’t know any Charles. I told her so.
“But you must!” she pleaded. “I don’t know where else to go. He’s supposed to be here.”
She fell to her knees. “We were supposed to go away together. He’s been gone so long.”
The lady stood up and lifted the hem of her dress. She ran off into the night, flailing her arms. “Charles,” I heard her call. “I’m coming. Come to me, Charles … Charles!”
It seems the night had a life of its own. The people who’ve lived down here the longest, they know that on the beach daytime is one thing, nighttime is a different world.
For the longest time I saw nothing more. Then, off in the distance I saw a group of women, their bodies lit up by fire, chanting to the sound of music, dancing around in circles. Normally I felt easy about approaching one or two women, but a whole group like that seemed more than I could handle.
What’s going on? What was going on in my life? This was all like a dream.
I looked for a light along the shore. I found one maybe a mile off. I hurried my step. The idea of sea serpents and fantasy women and (who knows?) maybe even dancing women, they all made me think that living at the beach, living in the country the way we do, maybe there’s more to it than I ever knew. In the city, we can hide our sins indoors; in the country, maybe it’s a bit more primitive. I thought of my neighbors, who all had really big porch lights. Maybe they stayed home when it got dark.
I finally made it to the light. A hole in the wall restaurant was there, one I had never seen before. Inside, it was crowded. Men in hunting outfits, men carrying guns, hunting dogs in every corner. Who knows what they were hunting for.
I turned around without speaking. It didn’t seem like a good night for being around guns. I started walking, away from the beach, I kept going until I reached a road. As the sun started to rise, I caught a glimpse of my car. Boy, was I happy!
Since then I’ve had more dreams than I can count. I’ve never tried this again, but I keep thinking: We only live half our lives. The rest goes on inside our head. And it doesn’t wait for our approval.
