Once upon a time, the sun in the morning was like a boastful child in springtime, a shiny gold medallion balanced in the fresh scent of morning air. I had never seen it quite so polished and so new; I remember thinking of an exciting ballerina, bringing a breathtaking dance to a beautifully decorated stage. Every tree was like a kid waiting to be adopted, dressed in a new suit, head bowed in prayer. The water was a silver wrapper, painted like the walls of a church.
I was happily surprised that I felt so wonderful. What a day to be alive! What a world laced with magic and adornment, waiting to hold me and caress me. Who made this special place, who carved it from the empty air and placed it at our feet, hoping we would love it even more than we do? I wanted to lie down upon the lavish green grass and let it take me away, let me be part of the singular beauty all around.
But wait a moment. Something is wrong, terribly wrong. The people seem to be shuffling along the sidewalks, waiting in line, all the usual things. No one was standing together, no one was touching, people walked around the streets past empty shops. There was no hugging, no handshakes, no smiles. I thought of all the things I would hear people say: “Give grandma a hug…” “Here honey, take my hand, I’ll help you out…” “Lay down and I’ll rub your back…” “Move over, sweetheart, let’s share a pillow, I love you so much…”
Those kinds of thoughts were gone.
The rules had changed awhile back, and now everyone had fallen into place. The masks on our faces, we started with that one, some plain, some designer. I thought of our little neighborhood where everyone looked like bank robbers. Eventually we got used to it, and now the faces of the people are torn by the sun and tanned, except for the ring around their mouths and across their noses.
Let’s keep the disease in check, I heard the leaders say. The people, sooner or later they all obeyed, and now we were disguised. There was probably no need for names anymore; everyone looked the same.
We didn’t feel safe. Not enough, anyway. We forgot what we felt like. Many of us were careful not even to touch ourselves. Cats and dogs were gone. Husbands and wives slept separately. Children peered from the bars nailed to their beds. The television spoke constantly for the need to embrace this new era of individual togetherness.
Togetherness? What did that mean? The libraries were closed, no one could enter a grocery store, pharmacies grew to be as big as warehouses. Marriage was not something people talked about anymore, lovers holed up alone in their tiny bedrooms and dreamed of something that no longer was.
We’re afraid of all the diseases. We’re told that sickness was floating through the air like broken leaves in autumn. We don’t want to be sick, to die, to be taken away in a phantom foul wind. No one works anymore. The great mega-computers spit out checks on the dole on a monthly basis.
The world had changed, though we weren’t really sure how that happened. We only knew that once upon a time, we were all driven into our homes by a cursed disease with a designer name, and we hadn’t been out much since. We don’t go to the movies, we don’t eat out, we see people we used to know but we don’t talk, we walk one by one, going no place in particular. We remind ourselves how bold we are, how we’re standing up to this deathly threat. We have courage but we don’t use it. We just file it away for something we can do something about. So now, day by day, we’re growing small and afraid, we’re hanging onto our lives in shreds, and it seems as though nature doesn’t know us anymore.
So now the sun seems to be hiding in a permanent haze, the water is slow and gray, the trees are drooping and bent. And we don’t even notice; we’re not looking up. Perhaps the world is old and withered, and we’re no longer of any use.
