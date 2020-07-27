I think it’s okay to relive a few moments in a man’s life, especially as you get older. Some things are important, I guess, many other things maybe not so much, but they all play a part in making you who you are today.
To celebrate my birthday (and it’s a big one, it starts with an odd number and it’s not a five), I gathered round my old pictures and scrapbooks and started thumbing through the pages. But I quickly realized that it wasn’t enough — that I had to do more, to move forward.
I rolled back my history. I stood at the walkway to a hospital, short green grass growing shyly along the edges between the bricks. The leaves on the trees grew green and then faded and fell, back and forth, cold and warm, summer and winter. I realized the seasons were passing before me, and that was the link that brought me here. The bond of time and the seasons. A man and a woman carried a baby, wrapped tightly in a cotton blanket. The baby was me, this was my father and mother, bringing me home. I looked more closely; I was fast asleep.
My first shining moment. And I was asleep.
I stood on the brick pathway as they passed, the same traces of where they had touched. My feet felt the spots they had blessed, where this baby (me) had been. I couldn’t get any closer than that.
I closed my eyes and moved away. My feet moved quickly. I passed over a million ghostly prints, over dirt floor paths in the forest and sand covered beaches, asphalt and concrete both new and crumbling. These were the places I had been, where many, many others had been before. I saw stone towers, swaying swaths of wood, rotting city streets, polished paths and marble walkways, all the places where at one time in my life I had passed before. Time had stretched out before me, and whisked me down along the paths to where I was now.
So this is life, I told myself, flashing before me in quick views of remembrance. I saw old friends and girlfriends and people of power, many who had failed to touch me with a second look. Most of the things in my life didn’t seem to care. The wind blew and the rain fell, the sun beat down on my naked neck, the ages of man had carved their wrinkles into my skin and left me barren to the tests of time.
These things came and went, as all things do. I didn’t see it coming, but it all seemed so natural. One morning I awoke beside a beautiful blonde. By the afternoon I was pasting stamps in a book. Things I cared about didn’t seem to matter. My taste for beer gave way to iced tea and soda pop. Prime rib steak became meat I could actually chew. Hot cars became sensible sedans with four doors and an air freshener.
I sat down on the stoop and let the sun search into my eyes. If I looked hard enough, and closely enough, I could see the sweep of an airplane, passing low across the wide view of red European rooftops, steering around the pointed Catholic cathedrals, sailing with the ships along the soft moving rivers. All of a sudden, I’m in Austria and Germany, in France and Belgium and all the tiny countries that dot the map. Here right now is Beethoven, debuting his Fifth Symphony, and I’m invited to stand — to stand, can you believe it? — in Beethoven’s shadow.
Walking beside me are healers and harlots and housewives, fire-headed women and chiselers and cheaters and grave diggers and thieves. We all march together like an army, bravely moving toward our day in the clouds. The movement of time is not the rustling of trees or the flowers of the plants or the wings of seagulls. Time is the movement of people. Time is a beat of the heart and the mark of those who showed us where to go. We were all famous once upon a time. And then the day came when we became an empty side of the bed, a clean breakfast plate, a snapshot picture of a face no one knew.
Now I’m going to take a nap. It’s best not to know too much. How many memories can one man have? (There is a limit, you know.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.