Kongo is a very handsome four-year-old Siberian husky/akita mix who came to us when his owner could no longer care for him.
Akitas are of Japanese lineage, and are known to thrive on human companionship, and to be courageous and profoundly loyal dogs. Huskies are typically very kid-friendly, intelligent, and trainable. Both akitas and huskies can be bad with cats and other small animals.
Kongo shows characteristics of both breeds. He is friendly with all the people he meets, and loyal to the dog walkers and staff who spend the most time with him. He loves to play, and is an excellent retriever. We are not sure why he loves to retrieve so much, but he does!
He seems to get along with other dogs he encounters, but a meet and greet would be required if an interested adopter has another dog at home. This is something we always do to be sure that the dogs we adopt out are a good fit for a new home situation.
As Pet of the Week, Kongo’s adoption fee has been reduced by half to only $62.50. He is fully vetted — neutered, chipped, treated for parasites, and he has received appropriate vaccinations, including rabies. Kongo has a lot of love to give, and if you think you might be the best owner for this big boy, let us know you are interested!
Covid precautions
The shelter is still closed to the public due to the covid-19 issue, but interested adopters can view our available pets on our website at beachpets.com and submit applications online. Once an application has been screened, arrangements will be made to visit the pet at the shelter.
We are still offering other services by appointment only, such as stray drop-off or pick up, spay and neuter vouchers, and to distribute pet food from our food bank. Staff is manning the phones on Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 360-642-1180 for questions or for more information.
Giving Tuesday
In normal times, the SPCHS conducts many activities throughout the year to raise vital funds necessary to care for the dogs and cats at the shelter. However, due to the current pandemic, we are not permitted to conduct the fundraisers that bring people together, such as auction dinners and garage sales.
Because fundraising is critical for the Humane Society, we need to turn to our loyal supporters on line. We are participating in the Giving Tuesday “Day of Global Action and Giving in Response to covid-19” beginning May 5.
Donations to the shelter can be made through the Pacific County Community Foundation. The link for donations to the SPCHS is https://tinyurl.com/y9txaqd6. Donations can also be mailed to the Humane Society at P.O. Box 101, Long Beach, WA 98631, or brought to the shelter. We are so very grateful to have your support during these hard times!
