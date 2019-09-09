Last week we received a dozen new dogs from our rescue partner that saves dogs from overcrowded "kill" shelters in California. And what a nice dozen they are!
Quite a few of them are tiny to small — Chihuahua and terrier combinations. A few of them are a little shy but we are working with them and they are rapidly coming around. All of the little guys seem very sweet and cute will bring a smile to your face just to look at them.
We also received two beautiful large dogs. "Bruce" is a very handsome year old black and tan German shepherd, and "Char" is a beautiful 2-year-old gray husky who likes to "talk" to visitors when they stop by.
Some of these dogs are good to go for adoption, but most are in the process of being vetted. A few of them already have adoption applications pending, but the majority will be available soon. So, come on down to the shelter and see the great new dogs!
Kitten season ending with a bang!
Kitten season this year was a real explosion for most of the shelters in the Pacific Northwest. For some reason, it seemed as though more kittens were born than usual perhaps due to the mild winter and nice summer weather.
In late spring and early summer, kitten season was in full swing and we had a lot of kittens in our foster homes. We foster out the kittens younger than eight weeks so that they can get the attention and socialization they need. Some of them even needed the around-the-clock care required of newborns, including bottle-feeding every two hours. Bless our foster parents!
Now that fall is approaching, the early summer kittens have been adopted, but we still have some wonderful older kittens needing loving homes! Kittens such as playful and mischievous "Twizzy," a handsome tabby boy, and 12-week-old tortoiseshell "Sable" and her cute mini-panther brother "Jasper."
These older kittens are still very playful, but have some very good qualities, such as being well trained to the litter box and on their way to learning some manners. By the holidays, we will have few, if any, kittens, so now is the last chance to get a youngster before they are no longer available during the winter!
We also have some wonderful adult kitties hoping for their forever homes. Adult cats tend to be calmer than kittens, and they make great "lap warmers" for the upcoming cold weather.
Shelter Wish List
We are in the process of getting some puppies into the shelter and would be very grateful to receive donations of quality puppy chow. We need both large and small breed chow. These puppies are not yet available for adoption, and some of them are off-site in foster homes. Thank you so much for your support!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.