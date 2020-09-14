This extremely sweet tabby and white girl came to us along with a number of cats from a situation where the homeowner had more cats than they could manage. Amy is three years old but looks like a kitten.
She gets along well with the other cats in the free-range playroom and would probably do well as a companion for another cat-friendly kitty. Amy loves attention and will approach visitors hoping for pets. She is an excellent “biscuit maker” when being petted.
As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $27.50 and she is fully vetted and ready for her forever home.
If you are interested in Amy or any of the other shelter pets, go to our website beachpets.com and submit an adoption application. Staff will screen your application and make arrangements for you to meet the pet in person.
Never-ending kitten year
This year has been an amazing year for kittens, and they are still coming! We still have some extremely cute kittens for adoption, and more on the way from foster homes. As cute and sweet as they are, there are not enough homes for them all, so we are continuing to ask pet parents to spay or neuter their kitties.
Currently, we have a spay and neuter grant from the Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agency to assist low income south Pacific County residents. The co-pay for this grant is only $10, and the vouchers can be used for cats or dogs. The vouchers are going quickly, so if you qualify, please come to the shelter for a voucher.
The vouchers are to be used locally at Oceanside Animal Clinic in Seaview. Voucher holders need to call the clinic at 360-642-2232 to make an appointment. Shelter staff is available to distribute vouchers on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
