Boo and Tiggy are 10-month-old tuxedo brother and sister. They have been together since birth, and are very happy in each other's company, but we don't consider them to be a totally bonded pair and we believe they could be adopted separately. They were in a foster home previously and their foster person said "they want all the love you can give them." They even warmed up to her small dog, so they might do well in a home with a cat-friendly dog.
They have very shiny, short, easy-care black and white coats, and enjoy being brushed. They also love toys, and as ten month old kittens, still love to play. While it is not required that they be adopted together, they do love to play and cuddle together and it would be nice for them to go to the same home. This duo would be ideal for a family with kids because they adore attention.
As Pets of the Week, the adoption fee for these sweet kittens would be just $37.50 each and they are fully vetted. If you are interested in these kittens or any of the other available shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt."
Upcoming shelter closure
The shelter will be closed Tuesday, May 3, and Wednesday May 4, for floor painting in the dog-run areas. The shelter will be open limited hours, noon to 2 p.m., on these days for urgent stray drop off/pick up, food program, and spay and neuter vouchers. It is suggested that people call the shelter ahead of time to be sure that someone is available to assist them.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
