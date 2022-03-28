We recently received this pretty three-year-old torbie (combination of tortoise shell and tabby patterns) because her owners were moving and could not care for her. She was surrendered along with her sister Cara. Xena was initially a little shy, but quickly warmed up and has become quite outgoing.
Xena resides in the free-range "Kitty Playroom," where she loves to greet and entertain any visitors. Xena has a very cute chirpy meow, and makes this pleasant noise when she walks as a way of getting attention. She also has a wonderful "purr motor" and loves to be pet. She seems to get along well with the other kitties in the room, and her previous owner wrote on her surrender form that she has lived with dogs, and had good interactions with them, as well.
As Pet of the Week, Xena's adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and she is fully vetted and ready to go. Xena would be a wonderfully attentive and affectionate kitty companion,not to mention beautiful! If you are interested in any of our available shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to complete an application and submit it electronically.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
