We got this outgoing four-and-a-half-year-old brown and white tabby girl when a change occurred in her family and they could no longer keep her. She is very friendly and interactive and has become a staff favorite. One of our Cat Cuddlers, who spends a lot of time with the shelter kitties, says that she is "energetic, trusting, snuggly, and loves attention and is very curious about her surroundings."
Her previous owner also validated that Zora has many positive attributes, saying she is "talkative, playful, friendly, and affectionate." Zora has lived with dogs, and is good with them as long as the dog is calm. She has also lived with, and done well with, children between the ages of 6-12. All of Zora's qualities point to the fact that she would make a great family cat, but also would be a wonderful companion to a single person. Zola is in the free-range Playroom where she is among other kittens and cats, and has gotten along well. She would most likely make a good companion for another cat-friendly kitty.
As Pet of the Week, Zora's adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and she is fully vetted and ready to join her new family. If you are interested in Zora or any of the shelter animals, visit our website beachpets.com to see our available pets, and follow the instructions under the Adopt section to submit an electronic application.
Fore! the Furrballs Golf Tourney coming up
This event is one of the most enjoyable and important shelter fundraisers.It will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach. The tourney is an entertaining combination of traditional and innovative golf skills contests, and includes a delicious lunch at the Cove Restaurant.You can even golf with your dog!
For more information on this fun event, visit our website beachpets.com and look under the Events heading. We will also be adding more information as the event time draws nearer. Shine up those clubs!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
