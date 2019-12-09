This beautiful young calico cat is a mystery, and the mystery is “Why hasn’t she been adopted? For her, it is not for lack of trying. When visitors come in the kitty playroom, she follows them around asking for attention and pets. She is sweet, affectionate, and playful, and has a wonderful calico patchwork coat of white, orange, and black.
Darlin’s story goes back to August 2018 when her owner surrendered her to a shelter in Stockton, California. There she lingered until March of this year, when she was transferred to our shelter with the help of our rescue partners who save pets from overcrowded California shelters.
So, fast forward to the present, and Darlin remains in our shelter. Between the California shelter and ours, she has been in a shelter for 16 months of her young life. When she first got to our shelter, she was a little shy, but this is understandable. She had not had an easy life.
Over time, though, she has blossomed into a friendly cat who wants nothing more than to have her own forever home and love. She is more than ready!
This would be a great time for a caring person to come to the shelter and meet Darlin because our Home for the Holidays kitty sale is in effect through December 31. This means you could adopt this sweet but lonely girl for only $27.50!
All the “cattens” (6-11 months) and adult cats (12 months to 8 years) and senior kitties (over 8 years) can go home for the holidays at 50% of the usual adoption fees.
We have some darling, playful cattens who can be adopted for $37.50, some wonderful adult cats for just $27.50, and a few seniors for only $12.50. That is a whole lot of love and fun at a great price. It would be wonderful if Darlin could finally find her special someone to love her and go ... Home for the Holidays.
Volunteer orientation this Saturday
The SPCHS is a volunteer-driven organization with very few paid employees. Our dedicated volunteers are the backbone of our no-kill shelter. We have a variety of volunteer opportunities, from clerical duties to direct animal care, such as dog walking and cat cuddling.
The next orientation will be held this Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at the shelter annex building just east of the shelter. Volunteering is a great opportunity for people interested in animal welfare to meet like-minded folks and to get a sense of doing something worthwhile.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
