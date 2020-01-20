This year has been the longest and most prolific kitten season we can remember, and it is still going! Normally, kitten season runs from late spring to early fall, and by the New Year we have few, if any, kittens. This phenomenon is not confined to our community — shelters around the country are talking about kitten numbers well above the norm.
What this means, though, is that we still have some darling little felines available!
Most of these kittens are what we call “cattens” — they are about four to six months old.
They come in all colors, including orange and calico. Most of these cattens have been raised in loving foster homes, so they are very sweet and social.
“Toby” is just one of the great young kitties available. He is about four and a half months old, and looks to be an American short-hair mix. He has a handsome charcoal tabby coat with big round eyes and a round face. He is very playful and loving and would be a wonderful addition to his new home. Toby would probably love to have a kitty companion, and might even enjoy the company of a cat-friendly dog.
We are hoping that all these cattens will get loving homes soon. It is very sad to see young cats and dogs growing up in a shelter. Please come in and see these playful and charming young cats and consider adding one (or two!) to your family!
What a wonderful gesture
Cheri Diehl of Discovery Coast Real Estate has long been a very loyal supporter of the SPCHS. Sadly, she recently lost her beloved 15-year-old black kitty, Jake. In memory of Jake, she is pledging to pay $15 towards the adoption of any adult cat at the shelter through Feb. 1.
She is asking that any adopter of one of the adult cats at the shelter post a photo of their new best friend so she can see what good Jake’s life did. Kitties one to eight years of age are considered adults.
There are some real advantages in adopting an adult cat. They tend to be calmer and better behaved than kittens. They are fully grown and their personalities are well developed. A mature cat can be a better choice around children and for older people.
So, if you have been thinking about adopting an adult cat, come in during the month of January and take advantage of Cheri’s generous offer!
Shelter Wish List
We would be very grateful to receive donations of Purina Kitten Chow, as we still have quite a number of young felines to feed. Thank you so much for your loyal support!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Log In
