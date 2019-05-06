"Lily" is a beautiful one-year-old shepherd mix that has been at the shelter since January. When she first came to us, she was heartbroken that her people had surrendered her because they were moving to Europe.
She is a large, strong dog, and her owners admitted on the surrender form that she "needs lots of training." Initially, she was hard to handle — very energetic. However, she is also very smart and extremely trainable, and she has really picked up on the better behaviors taught to her by the shelter staff. Over time, she has calmed down a lot, and is much easier to walk and is eager to learn new things and follow commands.
While some dogs' behaviors get worse with being kenneled, Lily has gotten better, and she is now ready for her forever home.
She loves everyone, big and small, young or old. When people stop by her run to say "hi" she greets them with barking that one might interpret as aggressive, but those of us who know her know she is just excited to meet new people. Just a kind word given and maybe a doggie treat and her true loving nature appears. Our dog walkers report that she is doing much better on a leash, and loves to go for walks.
She might get along with another dog, but a "meet and greet" would be necessary. This is a precursor to adopting any dog from our shelter to a home where there is a resident dog. She loves some of the other playful dogs at the shelter, and regularly goes on "play dates" with them.
We do not think she would be good with cats, as she seems to show too much interest in pursuing the cats in the shelter lobby.
We currently have a stipulation that she not go to a home with kids under 15, but she lived with three kids in her previous home — an 11-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 2-year-old toddler. This is based more on her size than her behavior, because she loves kids. She could easily accidentally knock a young child down. However, this could be looked at more closely now because her behavior has improved so much.
One of Lily's very endearing traits is that she loves to give and receive hugs. It is so heartwarming to see her happily folded into someone's arms. She has been in the shelter long enough — it is time for her to have a home of her own and all the hugs she wants. Her adoption fee is only $125. We are hoping that that "her" person is out there — a shepherd-savvy owner who will be rewarded with the loyalty and love for which shepherds are known.
Grrrrrage Sale
Our participation in the annual World's Longest Garage Sale over Memorial Day weekend is one of our most important fundraisers for the year. We usually have the "biggest and best" sale, and are now asking for donations of salable items. Donations may be dropped off at the shelter annex building, just west of the shelter. Drop off dates and times are May 10, 11, 20, and 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and May 17 and 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Past experience has taught us that some donated items just do not sell well, and we end up having to pay to have them taken to the dump. Because of this, we cannot accept books, clothing, bed linens, used tires, televisions, water heaters, large appliances or furniture, mattresses and bed frames, non-functional electronics, or partially used paint or chemicals. Please help us make this vital fundraiser a success — gather items you no longer need and bring them in. Thank you in advance!
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
