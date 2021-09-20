Ashe is a two-year-old shepherd/terrier mix. He came to us after having been found tied to a stop sign. Even with this rough start in life, he couldn’t be nicer. Ashe loves people, and he cannot get enough attention or give enough love. The kind of people he loves more than anything is kids! He would love to be a part of a family that can spend a lot of time with him, and he thinks that older kids would be great!
He loves going for walks, and would make a great hiking partner. At fifty pounds, he is a great size — not too big or too small. He has a handsome buff and black, easy care, short coat. Ashe likes some dogs, but others he does not care for, so a meet-and-greet with any dog already in the family would be a necessity. He would probably prefer a female dog-friendly companion. We don’t think he would be good with cats. He would need a secure yard with a 6-foot fence for his safety.
Ashe is fully vetted and ready to go! The person or family that adopts Ashe will get a truly loving and loyal companion. As Pet of the Week, Ashe’s adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50. If you are interested in Ashe or any of the other shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under Adopt to submit an electronic application. Staff will review your application, and if approved, will make arrangements with you to view the pet in person.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
