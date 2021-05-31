The Bascottie, though it sounds like an Italian cookie, is actually a hybrid mix dog breed that is a cross between a Basset hound and a Scottish terrier. These eight year old bonded brothers came to us with a very sad story. We got them from our rescue partner in California, who had pulled them from an overcrowded shelter.
The daughter of the brothers’ owners sent along a note, which stated: “We lost our parents in a motorcycle accident on April 15. They left behind their four fur babies. We were so grateful to be able to find forever homes for two” but the family had to place Buster and Boss with a local shelter. The rescue organization reached out to us, and we readily accepted them into our shelter.
The Bascottie is a relatively recent breed mix, but is gaining popularity for their outgoing, affectionate personalities. They are very agile considering their stature and long body (thanks to the Basset hound parent) and retain the wiry hair cuteness of the Scottish terrier. They are excellent with other dogs, and we have seen this in their interactions with other canines in the shelter. If socialized correctly, they will treat the household cat like family.
Boss and Buster are very bonded to one another, and will need to be adopted into the same home.Their original family is hoping to keep in touch with their new owners. As Pets of the Week, the adoption fee for these sweet brothers has been reduced to only $62.50, and they come fully vetted and ready to go, including neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. If there is a resident dog in a family hoping to adopt this great dog duo, a Meet and Greet will be necessary. If you are interested in Boss and Buster or any of the other shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt” to submit an electronic application. Staff will review your application, and if approved, will make arrangements for you to meet these guys in person.
Yes, Boss and Buster have come to us with some sad baggage, but a new forever home is just what they need to love life again.
Fore! Furrballs Golf Tournament this Sunday
Calling all golfers! Our annual golf tournament, an important and popular fundraiser, is being held this Sunday, June 6, at the Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach. The tournament starts at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start, 9-hole Two Person Scramble. Other events will be a 50/50 Shotgun Putting Contest, and Hole in One contest with a $10,000 prize sponsored by Andersen’s Oceanside RV Park and Cottages. Also, unlike most golf events, for this tournament you can golf with your dog!
Registration is $50 and includes a delicious lunch from the Cove Restaurant. Register to golf by going to: fundraiser.support/FORE, or you can also go to the Events page at beachpets.com and select the Furrballs event. Come on all duffers for the dogs (and cats)!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.