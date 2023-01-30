This FMD is a diamond in the rough. He is a year and a half old Formosan Mountain Dog (also called Taiwan dogs) mix we received in December via one of our rescue partners on a transport all the way from Taiwan. Formosan Mountain Dogs are not a specific breed, but are the dogs that roam the streets of Taiwan. They are known as higher energy, loyal, affectionate and intelligent dogs.
When Bano first came to us he was understandably terrified. He had so many changes all at once in his young life, and he was confused by what was happening to him. Although he was very frightened, he remained sweet and cooperative, and over time has become a staff favorite. He is now looking forward to spending time with the members of our dog-walking team, and enjoys going for his daily walks. True to his breed mix, he is intelligent and eager to learn.
Bano is a wonderful size at 25 pounds — neither too big nor too small. He has a soft short easy-care brindle coat. These dogs tend to bond with just a few people, and are fiercely loyal to their people. Their breed profile says that “they are a great fit for people who want a strong bond with their dog.”
He would love to have a calm, gentle owner who would take the time and patience to bond with him. A loving home is just what he needs to bloom, and his new owner would be rewarded with a wonderful new very loyal and faithful companion.
Bano would need a fenced yard, and he needs to have an owner who enjoys being active. He is not a good fit for apartment living unless he is provided with consistent outings. As Pet of the Week, Bano’s adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50 and he is fully vetted and more than ready to go! If there is already a dog in the home, a meet and greet session would be needed. We are not sure how he does with cats. If you are interested in this great dog or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt” to submit an application electronically.
Mad Maxi
Our kitty Pet of the Week, “Mad Maxi” isn’t mad about anything in the sense of being angry — he just has a lot of personality! This large black guy came to us when his owner could no longer care for him. One of our Cat Cuddlers has been fostering Maxi and has given us some great input about his personality. She says that he “absolutely loves cuddling and is a total couch potato.” He adores dangle toys and wands, and will bring his wand to people when he wants to play. She adds that “I think he would be an amazing family cat and would do great with kids.” He can be selective about other cats, but might be a good companion for another calm and respectful kitty.
As Pet of the Week this charming boy’s adoption fee has been halved to just $25 and he is ready to accompany you on your couch and share his wand toy!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
