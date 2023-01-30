Bano

This FMD is a diamond in the rough. He is a year and a half old Formosan Mountain Dog (also called Taiwan dogs) mix we received in December via one of our rescue partners on a transport all the way from Taiwan. Formosan Mountain Dogs are not a specific breed, but are the dogs that roam the streets of Taiwan. They are known as higher energy, loyal, affectionate and intelligent dogs.

