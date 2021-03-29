Early last year we had our first online auction, Beach Pets Treasure Hunt. It was a good success and raised much-needed funds for the care of the shelter animals. Because some restrictions due to covid are still in place, it is difficult for us to do our usual live and in-person fundraising activities, and remote and online activities are a good alternative.
We would be very grateful to receive donations from our supporters to feature on the auction site. We would love to receive anything handcrafted and original art of any kind. We are putting together dog- and cat-themed baskets, and could use new dog and cat items in original packaging.
We are also creating a wine basket, one or two tea baskets, and at least one coffee basket. We could use a French Press for coffee and some bagged gourmet coffee beans, some gourmet loose teas to go with a vintage teapot, a wine opener and other wine-related items.
Any gift certificates for local or regional attractions would be very welcome. Donations for the auction can be brought to the shelter at 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach during open hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items can also be dropped off at Bold Coffee, Art, and Framing at 711 Pacific Ave N, Long Beach just north of downtown Long Beach, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday or Thursday.
As always, thank you to our loyal supporters!
Wanted: Front desk volunteers
Our shelter front desk is staffed by friendly volunteers who welcome visitors, answer phones, help screen adoption applications, and provide general information and assistance. We are always in need of front desk staff. This volunteer opportunity is a great way to bring like-minded people interested in animal welfare together in a friendly setting.
Front desk volunteers are scheduled for a minimum of two and a half to five hours weekly. Computer skills are required. If you are interested in this worthwhile volunteer opportunity, visit or website beachpets.com and follow the easy instructions for volunteering. We hope to see some friendly new faces at the shelter front desk!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
