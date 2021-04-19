Calling all big dog lovers (you know who you are and we know you are out there!)! Meet gorgeous Blue! Blue is a one year old husky/heeler mix who likes to play in water and thinks everything is a toy. He came to us with a rescue partner, who rescues dogs from overcrowded California shelters, in September 2020. When he arrived at the shelter, we discovered he had no manners, and a lot of energy but was also very loving, smart and eager to please.
Our chief dog walker took him on, and worked hard with him. With care and a consistent approach by volunteers and staff, he has become an obedient dog. He now walks very well on a leash with a harness and knows a number of commands. Blue is a smart dog, and as with all bright dogs he needs exercise and boundaries. He would be a great companion for a hiker, long-distance walker, or just an active person or family. He prefers to be outside, but cannot just be left outside or on a chain. He needs to be part of the family. Because of his size, children in the household should be over 12 years old, and he would not do well in an apartment. Blue needs a secure six-foot fenced yard so that he can run and play.
Blue is very good with people, but can be more selective with dogs — especially larger ones. As with any of our dog adoptions, potential adopters who already have dogs in the household need to bring their pooch to a meet and greet at the shelter with Blue. As Pet of the Week, Blue’s adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50 and he is fully vetted — neutered, immunized, and chipped. If you are interested in Blue or any of the other shelter pets, go to our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under the “Adopt” section.
Blue was a diamond in the rough when he first came to us, and he has been polished so that he is just a diamond! He will give his new owner endless loyalty and companionship. Apply to come and meet this big boy today!
Beachpets Treasure Hunt starts April 25
Bidding for our fantastic online auction fundraiser Beach Pets Treasure Hunt starts this Sunday, April 25, at noon and ends May 1 at 8 p.m. View the items now at charityauction.bid/hunt and click on “Catalog” to get ready to bid. Our supporters have donated some great auction items, and we hope we will get generous bids to raise important funds for the care of the shelter pets. Thanks for your loyal support!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
