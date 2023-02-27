Big Bug

Bulldog-mix Big Bug is celebrating an anniversary, and sadly, it's not a good one. In the first week of March, he will have been at the shelter going on 11 months. When he first came to the shelter, he was pretty much lacking in manners, but our great team of dog walkers has been working with him daily and he has made good progress. He is now a staff favorite, and quite honestly his tenure at the shelter is causing some depression amongst the staff and volunteers. We all want him to get his forever home!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.