Bulldog-mix Big Bug is celebrating an anniversary, and sadly, it's not a good one. In the first week of March, he will have been at the shelter going on 11 months. When he first came to the shelter, he was pretty much lacking in manners, but our great team of dog walkers has been working with him daily and he has made good progress. He is now a staff favorite, and quite honestly his tenure at the shelter is causing some depression amongst the staff and volunteers. We all want him to get his forever home!
Big Bug is one of those dogs who is so funny looking that he is cute! He has a short brindle coat, and wide set "buggy eyes." This is why his name fits him. Our shelter manager says he "looks like a goldfish" to her. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder is a saying that was meant for this nice dog. Bug loves people, and is very affectionate. He is one of those dogs who would love to be with his person most of all, and would truly be a best friend.
He is puppy-like in his enjoyment of toys, and throws them up in the air. He can entertain himself, and the staff, for quite a while when playing with his toys. He would be a good family dog, but should go to a home without small children. Not because he might be mean, but because he might inadvertently knock them over with his sheer size. He would love a family with older kids or teenagers. Big Bug, like most dogs, can be selective about who he chooses to be his dog friends, so a meet and greet would be necessary with any dogs already in the home.
If you think you might be the one to give this nice boy a home, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under the "To Adopt" section to submit an application for him electronically. Staff will review your application, and once approved, will contact you to make an appointment to visit with him. One of our dog walking team who is familiar with Big Bug will come to your meet and greet with him, and will be available one on one to address any questions you might have. We are very much hoping that Big Bug will find a home before his annual anniversary rolls around. He has already spent more than enough time at the shelter! As Pet of the Week, Big Bug's adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50.
Peter
Peter is a quiet 5-year-old kitty who is an "easy keeper." He doesn't make demands of the staff and volunteers, but does adore being combed and brushed and will lavish in the attention that this brings. He enjoys being petted, but is not interested in playing. We don't know much about his history, but quite often adult cats that aren't interested in playing grew up in situations where they were just trying to survive and had no time for play. Our Cat Cuddlers say that Peter is a "lovebug and will be a good cuddle buddy in the right home." That home would likely be a quiet adult home, but Peter is in one of the shelter free-range rooms and gets along with the other kitties. So, he might be a companion for another mellow cat. As Pet of the Week, Peter's adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and he has his suitcase packed and is ready to go!
Our Community Food Bank is running on empty
When times get tough for the people in our community, things naturally get tough for their pets as well. We maintain a pet food bank to help low income community members feed their pets in times of need, and demand for this food has been high recently. As a result, our bank is almost empty. Having this food bank available can make the difference between a pet being able to stay with his people during lean times, rather than being surrendered to an already overcrowded shelter. People are limited in the number of times they can receive community food annually. This is meant to be an emergency way to tide people over, not as a sole method for a food source. Along with the community food program, we also offer programs for low cost spay and neuter vouchers, and encourage people who visit the pet food bank and have unaltered pets to utilize the voucher program.
We would be very grateful to receive donations of dog and cat food — any brand. We can accept opened food as long as it is in the original bag. Fluffy or Fido being finicky about their food? Bring it in! There are hungry dogs and cats that would love to have it!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
