We have some very nice dogs at the shelter currently, but unfortunately, some of them have lingered quite a while through no fault of their own. We have had several things happen that have resulted in the shelter needing closing, and these have impacted dog adoptions. These occurrences ranged from staff illness to plumbing issues to scheduled maintenance required to keep the shelter clean and comfortable for the pets. But we have weathered these events, and are now having a half-off dog sale for the month of July to help the dogs find their forever homes.
Do you like big dogs? Well you are in luck! Our larger dogs range from Crystal, a beautiful husky, to low-rider basset mix Rudy, to pittie mixes Peaches, Goldie and Duane to Sugar, a striking all white doberman, dogo, bully mix. Taffy is a sweet and energetic puppy. We are guessing that she is a shepherd and Plott hound mix, and will grow to be a larger dog.
One of our great medium-sized dogs is Raven, a black and tan American bulldog mix. Raven came to us as a stray and has become a staff favorite because she is such a people-pleaser. Handsome red terrier mix Tango is a five month old puppy who is very friendly and playful. He loves going for walks and meeting new people. He would make a great family dog. Brita is Tango's sister. She can be a little shy initially but warms up quickly.
For those looking for a smaller dog, Shoes might make a great choice. She is a little Chihuahua/terrier mix and is 7 year old. She is calmer than a lot of the other younger dogs, but still has a nice energy level and enjoys walks. Char would also be a good choice for someone wanting a smaller dog, She is also 7 years old, is easy to walk, and enjoys playing with other small dogs.
If you would like to know more about our available dogs, visit our website beachpets.com. There you will find biographies and pictures, as well as the adoption prices. Our prices vary with the age and breed of the dog. and remember, the fee shown on our website will be cut in half for adoptions during July. If you are interested in a dog, please submit an application electronically. Staff will review your application, and once approved, will contact you to meet the pet in person. If you don't know which dog you would be most interested in, enter "view" on the line calling for the pet's name, submit the application, and we will contact you to come to the shelter to visit the dogs in person.
Save the date: Fore! the Furrballs Golf Tournament coming soon!
This annual fundraising event is one of the most enjoyable. The tournament will be held on Sunday, July 10, at the well-maintained and challenging Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach. For complete details, visit our website beachpets.com and access "Events." We are hoping to enlist more golfers and sponsors, and this page on the website will give interested golfers and sponsors additional information on how they can support this important fundraiser. You can even golf with your dog! Shine up those clubs duffers!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
