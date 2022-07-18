This Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, we are participating in the Best Friends Animal Society's National Adoption weekend event. Best Friends is the front-runner rescue organization that has spearheaded the No Kill movement in the United States for decades, that has dramatically decreased the euthanasia of dogs and cats in shelters.
We have some wonderful cats and kittens at the shelter looking for their forever homes, and for this event, their adoption fees will be reduced by half. We know that there has been some frustration among potential adopters that they cannot come into the shelter to see the cats, but this event will change that during these two days. People interested in adopting a kitty should visit our website beachpets.com to see the available cats and then submit an adoption application (on the website under "Adopt") to us electronically. If you are interested in a particular kitty, place that kitty's name on the appropriate line on the application. If you are not sure which kitty you are interested in, just write "view" in that line, and if your application is accepted, you will be able to come into the shelter and view the kitties.
We are also planning a kitten shower party during the adoption event. Because the planning is still a work in progress, please visit our website and Facebook page for the latest updates, or call the shelter at 360-642-1180 during our open hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Thank you supporters for a great day of golf!
We had our annual Fore! the Furrballs Golf Tournament last Sunday. It was a fun event and a successful fundraiser. We want to sincerely thank all our supporters and volunteers who worked so hard to make this event happen, and a big shout out to all the golfers who participated. Also a big thanks to the folks at the Peninsula Golf Course for hosting the event, and to the staff of the Cove Restaurant for providing the tasty lunch.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
