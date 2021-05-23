We have had some wonderful items donated for our SPCHS garage sale!
Our sale will start this Saturday, May 29, and is being held from 9 a.m. (no early birds, please) to 4 p.m. under canopies outside the Shelter Annex Building just west of the shelter building at 330 2nd St NE, Long Beach.
This promises to be one of the largest and best sales during this annual World’s Largest Garage Sale, held over Memorial Day weekend on the Long Beach Peninsula. We will have great items for sale, including tools, yard equipment, sporting goods and equipment, household goods, pet supplies, hobby and craft supplies, collectibles, and much more!
Due to the overwhelming response to our requests for donations of items for the sale, we are extending the sale to include a “bag day” on Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Shelter Annex. We have traditionally done this on the last sale day, and it is a favorite among the “super shoppers” at the sale. For this sale, shoppers buy a bag (which we supply) for $5, and can have anything and everything they want that fits in the bag for just $5.
This is a major fundraiser for the shelter, and we are hoping our loyal supporters will come and “shop ‘til you drop.”
Our volunteers have worked for hours categorizing sale items, but the items are not priced. We hope shoppers will offer generous bids for sale items, as 100% of the proceeds go to the care of the shelter pets and for funding our community programs.
Shelter Pet Food Bank available for pets of low-income Pacific County residentsWe have a good supply of both cat and dog food available at the shelter to help feed the pets of low-income county residents. Most residents who are on state and federal assistance programs such as food stamps, etc. will qualify to receive pet food under our program.
To inquire about receiving pet food assistance, stop by the shelter in person during our open hours Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and knock on the office lobby window and we will assist you. If you are not already enrolled in the pet food program, you will need to provide proof of residence.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
