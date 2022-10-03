Big Bug

Big Bug is smart and eager to please.

We can never be sure exactly what breed the dogs are at the shelter unless they have had a DNA test or have pedigree, but the general consensus that this nice, "chonky" guy is an American Bulldog and boxer cross.

He came to us as an owner release when they could no longer care for him. Big Bug is very affectionate and loves people, taking walks, and going for car rides. He came from a home with several dogs, and is good with other dogs. We are not sure how he is with cats.

