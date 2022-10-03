We can never be sure exactly what breed the dogs are at the shelter unless they have had a DNA test or have pedigree, but the general consensus that this nice, "chonky" guy is an American Bulldog and boxer cross.
He came to us as an owner release when they could no longer care for him. Big Bug is very affectionate and loves people, taking walks, and going for car rides. He came from a home with several dogs, and is good with other dogs. We are not sure how he is with cats.
When he arrived, it was obvious that Big Bug hadn't had much training, but our dedicated Dog Walkers have been working with him. Because he is smart and eager to please, he has been making good progress. Big Bug loves to run and get "the zoomies," and would love to have a yard and six-foot fence of his own.
As Pet of the Week, Big Bug's adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50 and he is fully vetted and ready to light up the life of his new person!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
