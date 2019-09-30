You are invited to attend our annual Blessing of the Animals event this Saturday, Oct. 5.
Pet owners can bring their pets to the shelter parking lot area beginning at 1 p.m. This year’s blessing will be conducted by the Rev. Richard Loop, vicar, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. All socialized animals are welcome. Some people choose to bring photos of their pets if it is difficult for their pets to attend the blessing. Cats in carriers and dogs on leashes please. The Rev. Loop will bless the visiting animals outside the shelter building and then bless the shelter animals.
After the blessing, join us for light refreshments and meet our dedicated staff and volunteers.
Kitty sale
There is a correction to last week’s column that said that all kittens and cats will be on sale at 50% off this Saturday, Oct. 5, in honor of the Blessing of the Animals. The sale does not include kittens (under 6 months) or juveniles (6 months to 11 months).
But the good news is that it does include all adult cats, and we have some great adult cats! “Zeke” and “Val” are just two of the adult cats seeking the best blessing of having a loving forever home.
Zeke is a charming young and handsome brown spotted tabby who came to us as a stray. He is very playful and affectionate and should make a wonderful family pet.
Val is as pretty as she is sweet. This young bob-tailed girl is a beautiful calico, with white and orange patches on her black coat. She is absolutely stunning, with a sweet personality to match.
For the sale, the adoption fee for adult cats is only $27.50! This is a great price, considering the shelter kitties come fully vetted. This means they have been tested for FIV and FELV, received their immunizations, are altered and chipped, and have received flea control medication.
Even though kittens and juveniles (“cattens”) are not included in the sale price on this day, their usual adoption fee of $100 and $75 respectively is much lower than most shelters offer. They also come fully vetted, which is worth several hundreds of dollars in the private sector.
We have some adorable kittens and juvenile kitties available. Most of our kittens were raised in loving foster homes, and are very affectionate and people-oriented.
The “Creamsicle Boys” Blaze, Michael, Daniel, and Ginger are just some of the cute kittens available. These four-month-old kittens are charming orange and white people-lovers who rush to the front of their cage anytime someone comes by to see them. They are a hoot to watch when they play and are very anxious to have homes of their own.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.