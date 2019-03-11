Bo knows he just needs a chance to be a best friend.
Bo is a very sweet seven-year-old poodle mix with a black curly coat and a cute face.
He is very quiet — not a yapper — and is very well housetrained. Bo loves to go for walks, and still has a lot of “pep in his step.”
Bo was recently adopted to a family with children, and apparently, one of the kids was crying, which made Bo nervous, and he nipped at the mom who was trying to comfort the child.
He seems to have an issue with people booting him with their feet, so he needs to go to a quiet adult home.
Bo’s adoption fee is only $50, and he has been fully vetted. If you need a new best friend in your life, please come and meet Bo.
Beach Pets Bash!
On Saturday, April 13, we are having a dinner/silent auction fundraiser, The Beach Pets Bash! at the Peninsula Senior Center, 21603 O Lane Klipsan Beach.
The shelter relies heavily on fundraising for operational expenses, and the support of the community is vital.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a great lasagna dinner. Tickets are only $25, with one adult beverage included. There will be a silent auction, cash bar and music with DJ Matt Barnes.
Purchase tickets at: charityauction.bid/Beach Pets Bash or at the shelter, 330 2nd St. NE Long Beach.
Join us for a fun evening and help support the dogs and cats at the Humane Society!
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 642-1180. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
