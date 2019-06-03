When our shelter manager, Sara, first heard about Brooke, it was from a rescue organization with whom we routinely work. They said that this very sweet year-old pittie mix was pregnant and was in an overcrowded shelter in Stockton that has a high euthanasia rate. It did not take much imagination to know that Brooke and her unborn puppies were at risk ...
So, Sara made arrangements for Brooke to be transported to our shelter, and she then asked Deb Blake, a great foster mom, to keep the pregnant mom and let her have her pups in foster care. It did not take Brooke long to produce three darling, roly-poly puppies.
Brooke and her pups came to our shelter when the pups were about 3-4 weeks old, as Mama was tired and needed a break. We separated her from her pups, and she was able to get some rest.
Most dogs like people to some degree, but when it comes to loving people, this big black and white girl knows no limits! She loves everyone — big or small, young or old. She bonds very quickly with the people she meets, and one can see by her behavior that her radar is always out for her special someone.
Brooke would prefer to be an only dog, but might do OK with another canine in the home if appropriate screening was done and good personality matches were established.
In spite of her size, Brooke doesn’t try to pull our dog walkers off their feet when she is leashed. She is quite submissive, and she is sensitive to instructions and just wants to please.
We are hoping that Brooke’s special someone will come along soon and give her a real home. She has been sheltered for weeks now, and it is very hard on her. Her adoption fee is only $125 and she is fully vetted.
Fore! 10th annual Furrballs Golf tournament
Our supporters tell us that this is one of the most enjoyable fundraisers we have annually, and for good reason! This year’s event will be held at the Peninsula Golf Course this Sunday June 9, starting at 10:30 a.m. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is only $40 per person and includes nine holes, two-person alternate shot, lunch by the Cove Restaurant, tournament and field event prizes, and a $10,000 hole-in-one cash prize.
The event is limited to 32 teams, so sign up now! Call the pro shop at Peninsula Golf to register at 360-642-4653.
Volunteer orientation
The Humane Society is largely supported by our great volunteers, and we have a good variety of volunteer opportunities available from which to choose.
Our next volunteer orientation will be this Saturday, June 8, beginning at 10am and will be held at the shelter annex building, just west of the shelter. Preregistration is not necessary, just come! Volunteering is a wonderful opportunity to meet like-minded people and help promote a sense of worth.
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.