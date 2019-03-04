Calling all small dog lovers
We recently received some new dogs rescued from overcrowded California shelters. Several of them have found their forever homes already, but we still have three adorable Chihuahua and terrier mixes very anxious to meet you.
“Tinker” is a one-year-old female terrier mix who still looks like a puppy. She loves other dogs, meeting new people and going for walks. She has been spayed and fully vetted and is ready to come home.
“Java” is a two-year-old terrier mix who also loves other dogs. She was very unhappy when in a cage alone, but is now in with Tinker, and is much happier with company. Java is brindle and white, and also still looks and acts very puppy-like. She is also spayed and very much ready for her forever home.
“Brooklyn” is a puppy only six months old. She is a tri-color Chihuahua mix, and is very sweet and quiet but a little shy. She would probably do best in an adult home and might make a nice companion for another gentle dog.
We get new dogs in on a regular basis, and still have some great larger dogs looking for their forever homes. Come on down and meet your new best friend!
Shelter wish list
We are gearing up for kitten season, which is just around the corner. We would be very grateful to receive donations of Purina Kitten Chow to get the little ones off to a new start. Thank you!
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 642-1180. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.