Char is a beautiful two-year-old husky who came to our shelter several months ago. We received her through our rescue partner who transports dogs from overcrowded California “kill” shelters.
When she first got here, she seemed to enjoy the attention of shelter staff and volunteers, and was pretty relaxed. As time has worn on, however, she seems increasingly stressed and now spends a lot of time howling in sadness and frustration. It is hard to listen to her...
Char is a very friendly dog, and walks so well on a leash that she is a favorite of our dog-walking team. She knows a few commands such as “sit” and “wait” and seems very eager to please. She likes other dogs, but like so many huskies, she has a high prey drive for small creatures and should not be around cats or chickens.
She would be a wonderful hiking or running partner, and our dog walkers report that after several walks a day, she settles down when inside, and “would be a great snuggler after a long day of adventures.”
Huskies are known to be master escape artists, and need at least 6-foot fenced yards. They love to be part of a family and do well with children. Char loves everyone, but because of her size should not go to a home with children under six.
It would be beyond wonderful if a husky-savvy person would step up and give this sweet girl her forever home. Her adoption fee is only $125, and she is fully vetted and all good to go!
November kitty sale
We cannot believe how kitten season has dragged on this year! Normally by this time of the year, kitten season is over, but this year we still have quite a few cute older kittens for adoption. This extended kitten year is not just local — shelters all over are saying what an unusually long season it has been.
To help our cats and older kittens find loving homes, we are having a kitty sale for the remainder of the month of November. For this sale, all adult cats (12 months and over) and “cattens” (5 months to 11 months) can be adopted at 50% of the usual fee.
This means that adult cats are only $27.50 and cattens are just $37.50. Our cats come fully vetted — spayed or neutered, vaccinated, tested for leukemia and FIV, flea treated, and chipped. Most of our cattens have been raised in loving foster homes, and are sweet and well-socialized.
Shelter wish list
We would be very grateful to receive donations of Purina Kitten Chow to feed our young felines. They seem to do well on this food. Thank you for your support.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.