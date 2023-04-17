When it comes to playing, Beau could show the kittens a thing or two! He is very much like a very large kitten, weighing in at over 20 pounds. He entertains us on a daily basis, and has become a staff favorite.
Beau came to us from another agency, because the agency was hoping we could help find him a home, as he is positive for FIV. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, which is present only in cats and is not contagious to humans or other animals. Cats with this virus can still live long, healthy lives with good care and nutrition. Owners of FIV positive cats need to monitor their kitties for any sign of illness, and assure that the cat receives consistent veterinary care. The only way it is spread is through deep bite wounds, and occasionally from a mother cat to her kittens. It is not spread through casual or household contact, as can FELV, the feline leukemia virus.
Beau has his own suite in the room where the cat cages used to be before we remodeled. He loves to receive visitors and to get lots of attention. He does not like it when his admirers try to leave, and will often try to snag their pant legs to try to prevent them from leaving. He is the type of cat that needs human companionship, not a kitty who will be left alone for long periods. He seems unconcerned with the shelter dogs that pass by his room, and may be a good companion for a cat-friendly dog.
His favorite plaything is a spring toy, which is just a plastic-coated coiled piece of wire. For a very cute video of him playing and some pictures of this handsome boy, visit our website beachpets.com and go to the "Adopt" section and draw up photos and descriptions of our available pets. Click on Beau's picture and simply press "Play" to view a short video of "Beau versus the deadly spring toy." It will brighten your day!
Beau's adoption fee has been sponsored by one of his admirers. We are hoping that this "large and in charge" boy will find a home soon. He can be adopted into a home with another FIV positive kitty or dogs. Because of his size, we would recommend a household with adults or older children.
Beach Pets Treasure online auction underway!
This important annual fundraiser began April 14 and ends April 23 at 7 p.m. We have some exciting auction items! To view the items, visit our website beachpets.com. If you wish to bid on any items, you must register on the site. Let's make this auction the best one ever! Bid often and bid generously! Thanks to our wonderful supporters!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
