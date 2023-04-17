Beau

Beau

When it comes to playing, Beau could show the kittens a thing or two! He is very much like a very large kitten, weighing in at over 20 pounds. He entertains us on a daily basis, and has become a staff favorite.

Beau came to us from another agency, because the agency was hoping we could help find him a home, as he is positive for FIV. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, which is present only in cats and is not contagious to humans or other animals. Cats with this virus can still live long, healthy lives with good care and nutrition. Owners of FIV positive cats need to monitor their kitties for any sign of illness, and assure that the cat receives consistent veterinary care. The only way it is spread is through deep bite wounds, and occasionally from a mother cat to her kittens. It is not spread through casual or household contact, as can FELV, the feline leukemia virus.

