Magic is one sweet, buff tabby boy who came to the shelter as an owner release. He is a magnificent boy at 18 pounds, and loves to give and receive attention. He was in a large cage by himself initially while we got him fully vetted, and he recently graduated to our free-range Playroom, where he is loving looking out the window and moving around. Several of the kittens in the room have a crush on him, and have been following him around. Every once in a while, he will give the kittens a half-hearted hiss, but the kittens aren’t impressed, and continue to follow him around — very cute!
This handsome boy would be a wonderful companion to a single person, and would probably love to be in a family with kids who would play with him and give him attention and affection. He would probably get along with another cat-friendly kitty or perhaps a cat-friendly dog. Nothing much ruffles this guy!
Magic has been sponsored by two of his admirers, so will be able to be adopted without a fee — our usual adoption criteria and screening will apply. He had a vet-check up in June, and was deemed to be very healthy. He is fully vetted, including up to date on shots, chipped, wormed, neutered, and flea treated. If you are interested in Magic or any of the other shelter pets, go to our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under the “Adopt” section to submit an electronic application. Your application will be screened, and if approved, arrangements will be made for you to meet the pet in person.
Who couldn’t use a little Magic in their lives? Come and meet this super nice boy today.
Shelter wish list
We have quite a high census of dogs and puppies at the shelter currently, and we would be very grateful to receive donations of Kirkland canned dog food and kibble, especially puppy chow. Also, more dogs, especially puppies, means extra laundry, and we would love to receive donations of powdered HE-type laundry detergent. Thank you to our wonderful supporters!
Join us at North Jetty for a fun fundraising event
Please join us at North Jetty Brewing this Sept. 12, from Noon to 7 p.m. for a brew and good conversation! A dollar from every pint or glass of wine will go to the SPCHS. We will have some of our adoptable shelter dogs at the event, as well as “matchmakers” — shelter folks to introduce the pets and help with adoptions, and a same-day raffle. North Jetty is located at 4200 Pacific Hwy in Seaview. Hope to see you there!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
