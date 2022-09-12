We received this big, four-year-old fellow as a stray. He was unneutered and had a rumpled ear — either from fighting or a previous infection. He looked a bit like an old prizefighter who had spent most of his time on the streets.
While healthy, Pepper tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). This is a type of virus that typically causes some weakening of a cat's immune system. It is solely found in cats, and cannot be spread to people or dogs. It cannot be communicated to uninfected cats through just casual contact, but is most commonly spread via mating or deep bite wounds.
Pepper has a kitten-like enthusiasm for playing with toys, and can be found chasing toys around in his tower cage, and play-swiping people as they go by. He likes cheek rubs, head-scratches, and enjoys companionship. Like many cats, he has an independent streak, and will tell people when he has had enough pets. He would do best with a cat-savvy owner who can read his "kitty cues." He does not like dogs, and because he can be rambunctious at playtime, a home without young children would probably be best. He also needs to be the only cat in the home.
FIV-positive cats can and do live quite normal lives in duration, quality and happiness. We are hoping that a big-hearted cat lover will come forward for this big-hearted cat and give him a loving home. As Pet of the Week, Pepper's adoption fee has been halved to just $25 and he is fully vetted and ready to go!
Blessing of the Animals is back: Save the date!
During this popular annual event, owned pets as well as the shelter pets, are blessed by a local minister in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
The public blessing takes place in the front parking lot of the SPCHS shelter, located at 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach. Afterward, light refreshments will be served. All pets are accepted — dogs on leashes and cats in carriers, please. The blessing is tentatively scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but the final schedule will be announced as the date becomes closer. Visit our website beachpets.com for updated details.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
