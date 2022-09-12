Pepper

Pepper will make a great pet for someone who is "cat savvy."

We received this big, four-year-old fellow as a stray. He was unneutered and had a rumpled ear — either from fighting or a previous infection. He looked a bit like an old prizefighter who had spent most of his time on the streets.

While healthy, Pepper tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). This is a type of virus that typically causes some weakening of a cat's immune system. It is solely found in cats, and cannot be spread to people or dogs. It cannot be communicated to uninfected cats through just casual contact, but is most commonly spread via mating or deep bite wounds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.