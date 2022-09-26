Quincy in Action

Quincy is an affectionate and active young cat who’s ready for a new home.

 ANNE SINGER

This charming two-year-old "Creamsicle" orange and white kitty was brought to us from the local veterinary clinic.

His coat was severely matted, hence the trendy "lion cut" he is sporting. We put him in a tower cage next to our lobby adoption desk, and it quickly became evident that this guy was personality plus and is impossible to ignore. He absolutely loves attention, and will bat his toys around and chirp until someone comes to interact with him. He is nothing if not affectionate and persistent!

