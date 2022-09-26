This charming two-year-old "Creamsicle" orange and white kitty was brought to us from the local veterinary clinic.
His coat was severely matted, hence the trendy "lion cut" he is sporting. We put him in a tower cage next to our lobby adoption desk, and it quickly became evident that this guy was personality plus and is impossible to ignore. He absolutely loves attention, and will bat his toys around and chirp until someone comes to interact with him. He is nothing if not affectionate and persistent!
Quincy will need a home where he gets a lot of attention and playtime. A home with school age kids or a retired person who has a lot of time to spend with him would be ideal. He loves to be petted, and to be carried around in people's arms. He also loves to be brushed, so there is no reason for him to become matted ever again. He is in the process of growing out his handsome coat, which looks to be about medium in length. He doesn't seem to be reactive with the other cats around him, or with the dogs when they are being walked through the lobby, so he might be a good companion for another friendly dog or cat.
If you are the type of person who likes a very attentive and affectionate kitty, Quincy is your boy! As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and he is fully vetted and ready to spread sunshine in his new forever home!
Blessing of the Animals this Saturday
This popular shelter event honors the life of St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals. The event will take place in the shelter parking lot, located at 330 2nd St.NE, and begins at 1 p.m. this Saturday. The Rev. Richard Loop will bless pets brought by the public, and then will bless the shelter pets. All friendly pets are welcome. Dogs on leash and cats in carriers, please.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
