Chuck came to us as a stray. He was unneutered and fending for himself on the streets. We got him vetted, and soon realized that he is one cool dude!
He is about five years old, and looks kind of like a miniature lynx. Chuck is a big guy, and probably has some Maine Coon heritage. Maine Coon cats are known for their large size, beautiful thick coats and laid-back and affectionate nature. This describes Chuck to a tee.
Chuck is delighted when visitors come to see him in the free-range Jungle Room and immediately comes up to them hoping for a pet or an ear scratch. Some of our volunteers have been brushing him — he really loves this!
He would make a great family cat or a very loving companion for a single person. As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been reduced by half. This means this sweet kitty could come into your life, fully vetted, for only $27.50!
Shelter and the COVID-19
We will continue to follow regular open hours for now. These hours when the shelter is open to the public are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
However, we are asking that people only visit us for adoptions, pet food bank, spay/neuter vouchers or to drop-off or pick up stray pets. We are also asking that people who are feeling ill, particularly with a fever or respiratory illness, not visit the shelter at this time.
We will continue to staff our front desk and phone lines. The public can contact us at 360-642-1180.
We are expecting! Kitten supplies drive
Kitten season will be here before we know it, and to prepare for the little felines we are having a kitten supplies drive through March 28. To help us get ready, you can shop our online AmazonSmile Charity List. Order and have it shipped directly to the shelter — SPCHS 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, 98631. Super easy!
Or buy items and bring directly to the shelter. Items we especially need are Purina Kitten Chow (dry), Friskies Pate (canned), soft baby blankets, and small litter pans. Thank you for caring and for your loyal support!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
