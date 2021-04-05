Rusty is a very sweet and affectionate, lanky, tabby boy. He came to us after his owners had moved and abandoned him and the neighbors became concerned for his welfare and brought him to us.
At his first vet evaluation, they found that his blood sugar was higher than normal, and they ordered that he be put on insulin and a special diabetic diet. When he first got to the shelter, he was quite stressed, and stress can also cause an elevation in a cat's blood sugar. With a lot of TLC and good food, Rusty relaxed, and his blood sugar normalized. His last blood sugar reading was 170, which is good, and he was able to come off insulin.
Rusty is an older boy, about 10 years old. The person who surrendered him to us described him as "talkative, affectionate, always near you, and likes to be petted." We have found all these qualities to be true, and Rusty has become a staff favorite. He very much wants a home of his own, and spends a lot of his time sitting by the glass door leading to the lobby, asking for someone to come in and give him some love and attention. He loves to be brushed and to get chin scratches. Rusty would be a wonderful companion for someone wanting a mature, easy-going and affectionate kitty. He has lived with a dog in the past, and might be a good companion for a cat-friendly dog.
As Pet of the Week, Rusty's adoption fee has been halved to just $12.50! If you are interested in this cuddle bug or any of the other pets at the shelter, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions in the "Adopt" section.
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt online auction
We are having an online auction fundraiser April 25 to May 1, and would be very grateful to receive donations of auction items from our supporters. We would love to receive original art items, collectibles, vintage items (no large furniture, please) dog and cat supplies, and gift certificates for local businesses and attractions. All items in new or gently used condition, please. Donations can be brought to the shelter, 330 2nd St, NE in Long Beach during open hours, Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations can also be taken to BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing 711 Pacific Ave N, Long Beach, on Tuesday or Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This is an important fundraiser for us, and we are hoping to receive some nice donations to encourage bidding. Thank you supporters!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
