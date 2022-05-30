We got this charming young orange and white boy when he came to us with a severe injury on one of his back legs. The person who brought him in didn't know what had happened, so of course we took him in. After a vet visit, it was determined that the limb couldn't be saved, and he had to have an amputation. But don't tell Cheese that he is missing one hind leg! He still loves to be out and about, and can run and even jump!
Those of us who have had orange or "ginger" kitties as they say in the UK, know how very special they are. Seventy-five percent of orange cats are male, and they often seem dog-like. They love to be with their people, are very affectionate, and make steadfast companions. Often they will bond with the man of the house, and follow him all about on his chores and keep him company in the garage or workshop.
We do not know how Cheese would do with another cat or a dog, but generally these orange guys are pretty laid back and adaptable. As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and he is fully vetted and more than ready to go! Cheese is really not a special-needs cat in his abilities, but sometimes adopters can be put off by seeing a pet without four legs, and pass them by. We are hoping his special person will come along and give this sweet boy the forever home he needs.
Successful Grrrrage Sale
In spite of the weather being less than ideal, to put it mildly, our sale this year was a good success. We would like to thank all the shoppers who gave generous amounts for their purchases, as well as the awesome team of volunteers who made this happen. They worked for days in the wind and the rain setting up for the sale, and when it was all over, they worked in the wind and rain to tear everything down! Thanks everyone for your help with this important fundraiser. The sale raised much-needed funds for the care of the shelter pets!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
