Brooks is ready for a fun life with new humans.

 ANNE SINGER

Brooks is a friendly, active, and smart ten month old black and white male husky. Our dog walkers love this boy because he calms down quickly and walks well on a leash. He also is eager to please and listens well to instructions. Brooks would make a great partner for hiking or jogging. Huskies don't do well as solitary dogs, and do best as part of a pack, whether that pack be his humans or canine family.

One of this pup's favorite things to do is to lie on laps, and roll around in the grass and get cuddles. He prefers to play with stuffed animals rather than balls.

