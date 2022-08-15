Brooks is a friendly, active, and smart ten month old black and white male husky. Our dog walkers love this boy because he calms down quickly and walks well on a leash. He also is eager to please and listens well to instructions. Brooks would make a great partner for hiking or jogging. Huskies don't do well as solitary dogs, and do best as part of a pack, whether that pack be his humans or canine family.
One of this pup's favorite things to do is to lie on laps, and roll around in the grass and get cuddles. He prefers to play with stuffed animals rather than balls.
Brooks has lived with other dogs, so he might make a great addition to a multi-dog family. Like most huskies, he is reactive around small animals like birds and squirrels and might not be good with cats. Huskies can be escape artists, so Brooks would require a yard with a six foot fence.Brooks would make a wonderful family pet, and as Pet of the Week his adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50 and he is fully vetted and all ready to light up someone's life. If you are interested in Brooks or any of the other available shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically. Also, remember for the remainder of the month of August, our available shelter cats and kittens can be adopted for half their usual fees! We have some great adult cats and some adorable kittens! Visit our website beachpets.com to see all the available feline cuties!
Fun fundraisers coming up!
Fundraisers are a vital part of the support of our no-kill, non-profit Humane Society and shelter. During the height of the Pandemic, we were prevented from doing any in-person events, and had to instead rely on on-line fundraisers. With the gradual relaxation of covid restrictions, we are again able to have some in-person fundraisers, and we have three fun events planned for the month of August.
Our first event, the Ace Hardware and Dennis &Co Puppy Picnic, will be held at the Dennis Company store in downtown Long Beach. Bring your dogs to sample the puppy scoops ice cream and meet other friendly dog owners and their pups. Also, see us at the Humane Society booth at the Kite Festival, also on Saturday, Aug. 20. Visit with Humane Society volunteers, make a donation, or purchase a bottle of ice-cold water. Our third event for August is being held at the North Jetty Brewery, where from 12-7 p.m. on Aug. 21 12-7 a dollar for each pint sold will go to the Humane Society. Our volunteers will be there with some of the available shelter dogs, and there will be several great raffle baskets available. The raffle drawing will be at 4 p.m.
We hope our loyal supporters will take part in these enjoyable fundraisers, and help us raise much-needed funds for the support of the shelter pets!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
