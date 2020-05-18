This little black and white terrier mix came to us as a stray from North County. He had an interesting story of having been lost and then found several times. Finally, a rescuer stepped forward for him, and we took him into the shelter.
Kevin apparently has had a rough life. When he was taken to the vets, it was found that he had horrible dental disease, a rough coat, and infected ears.
Fast forward, and this sweet dog is in much better shape and is ready for a real home. He had to have 10 teeth pulled, but he does well with softer food. What a relief it must have been to have those rotten teeth gone! He still has four canine teeth, so he won’t have that goofy “tongue hanging out” look that a lot of toothless dogs have.
Kevin is an older dog, estimated by the vet to be about 10 years old. He is tiny — weighing in at just 11 pounds.
Being so little is a huge plus for him because he wants to be the quintessential lap dog!
He loves being held and to be with people. We are just learning more about his personality as he settles in, but he seems to be a very sweet, mellow guy. We do not know yet how he gets along with other dogs or cats. As Pet of the Week, Kevin’s adoption fee is 50% off — so he is only $25 to adopt!
We are hoping that he will find a loving owner to spoil him, as he deserves. If you are interested in Kevin, please go to our SPCHS website beachpets.com and submit an application for him. Our staff is screening online applications and will make arrangements for interested adopters to meet the pet in person.
If you are interested in little cuddle-boy Kevin or any of the other shelter pets, please call 360-642-1180 for more information. The shelter is still only open to the public by appointment, but staff is available by phone Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
