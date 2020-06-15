This cute little five-month-old tabby and white kitten came to us as a stray. It soon became apparent that she was not even remotely wild — in fact, she is super out-going and affectionate. So, she is probably the product of a busy family home where she got used to busy times and different people.
Wafflez and some of the other kittens are camping out in the free-range Jungle Room while they await their loving forever homes. When anyone comes to the glassed-in entrance to the room, the kittens all rush to the door, and leading the pack is Wafflez. If she could talk, she would be saying “pick me, pick me!”
Her way of vocalizing is a very cute little “chirping” sound, similar to the sweet sounds mom cats often make to their kittens. Because of her outgoing nature, Wafflez would probably be a wonderful companion for other cats in a household, kids, and maybe even a cat-friendly dog.
As Pet of the Week, Wafflez’s adoption fee has been halved to only $50, and she comes fully vetted. She is up to date on immunizations, is spayed, microchipped, has been wormed and has received flea control medications. And, best of all, she comes with a wonderful personality!
Shelter update
The shelter is still open to the public by appointment only. Front desk volunteers staff the shelter Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are available for finalizing adoptions, pet meet and greets, stray drop-off and pick-up, and to receive spay/neuter vouchers or food from the pet food bank.
Interested adopters should access our website at beachpets.com to view available pets, and submit an application electronically. Applications will be reviewed by staff and potential adopters will be contacted to complete the adoption process. There are also hard-copies of adoption applications by the entrance to the shelter. We can be reached by phone at 360-642-1180 during open hours, and messages left during closed hours will be addressed by staff.
We want to thank you all for your patience and understanding during these difficult times, and hope that the shelter will soon be open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.