Tito and Ramsey are not genetically related, but they are “brothers from another mother.” These little Chihuahuas are very bonded, meaning they are extremely fond of each other and would love to go to a home together.
Tito is a pretty cream color Chi mix, and is about 2 years old. His best friend Ramsey is brown and about 3 years old. They are very friendly, cuddly and love to be around people. Both love to sit on laps and go for walks.
Because we so want them to go to a home together, we are offering a “two-fer” adoption fee. Both these little charmers can be adopted for a low fee of $125.
If you have room in your heart for these two bonded cuties, please come in and meet them today! They would be lost without each other
Party for the pets at Beach Pets Bash!
This important fundraiser for the shelter is coming up on Saturday, April 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Peninsula Senior Center, 21603 O Lane, Klipsan Beach.
The event will feature a delicious lasagna dinner, silent auction, cash bar and music with DJ Matt Barnes. Tickets are only $25, and one adult beverage is included in ticket price.
Purchase tickets at: charityauction.bid/BeachPetsBash! or at the shelter 330 2nd St NE, Long Beach.
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 4. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
