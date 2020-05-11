This pretty classic calico kitty came to the shelter a year ago when her owner died. No, this is not a typo — she has been here since the end of March 2019!
She is a gentle, quiet, shy four-year-old girl, and it is hard for the quieter cats to catch the attention of potential adopters. When visitors go into the free-range Playroom, the more outgoing cats and kittens vie for attention. You can almost hear them saying, “Pick me! Pick me!”
Being shy is not a crime, but it often means that these quieter dogs and cats can linger at shelters, and are euthanized more often in “kill” shelters. The SPCHS is a no-kill shelter, but this also means that cats like Marge can linger at shelters for long periods of time — months and sometimes years.
Our hope is that by highlighting Marge as Pet of the Week, an adopter will come forward and give Marge the home she has been waiting for all this time. Now that the pandemic has caused many people to stay home, it would be a perfect time for a patient, kindhearted person to step up for her. She would thrive in a calm, quiet home.
Marge has been in the playroom most of the time, and gets along well with the other kitties. If you think you might have a good home for her, please view her profile and picture on our website beachpets.com and submit an on-line application. Applications are also available at the front porch of the shelter.
As Pet of the Week, Marge’s adoption fee is only $27.50. For this small charge, you could give her the home she has wanted for so long.
Shelter Update
Currently, the shelter is open to the public by appointment only. Appointments can be made for review of already submitted adoption applications, stray drop-off or pick-up, to receive food from the pet food bank, to obtain spay/neuter vouchers, and for boarding or surrender on a case-by-case basis.
Staff is at the shelter from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter phone number is 360-642-1180.
We wish to sincerely thank the supporters who are helping us in these uncertain times. Because of the current need to maintain social distancing, we cannot conduct our usual fundraising activities that require in-person participation. Your donations are more important than ever. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.