It's quite opportune that I get the chance to write about these two kitties, because i have been "foster mom" for them both. They came to me from very different situations. Little Calypso came to with her four brothers from a rescue in Central Oregon. Calypso and her brothers were so tiny when they were rescued and no mom cat was in the picture, so they had to be bottle fed.
Ming was brought into Oceanside Animal Clinic locally several months ago as a sick stray, and she was in rough shape. She was very thin and dirty, and lab work done at the clinic showed that her kidneys were not functioning well. No one had a lot of hope for her — she looked like a very bedraggled, old cat who had little life left. I took Ming home and started working with her to see if there was any chance of improvement.
Well, flash forward, and Ming fought to get better. She started eating well and gaining weight, and I soon realized this "ugly duckling" of a cat is actually a beautiful flame point Siamese mix! As she improved. so did her kidney function, and the vets were amazed because at her last check up and lab work, she had a beautiful coat, had gained weight, and had only a mild issue with one of the lab values for kidney function. The vets estimated her age at 6-7 years, and felt she has some good life ahead of her. She is on a readily-available kidney supplement that is very reasonably priced — it is just sprinkled on canned food and she is very good about taking it.
Ming is an affectionate kitty who might be happiest being an only cat, but she is in one of the shelter's free range room and is getting along. She might be a good companion for another calm and kitty-friendly feline.
And about Calypso — in my 30 plus years of kitty rescue and foster, she is one of the biggest and most endearing "kitty characters" I have ever seen. Initially, she came to us with a herniated area on her rectum. A kind benefactor paid for her corrective surgery, and now she is healthy and there's no stopping her! She is extremely loving and cuddly, but also very active and playful — this little mini-leopard is a wonderful package! She loves other cats (she is at the shelter in a tower cage with her two remaining brothers Coalby and Denali) and needs to go to a home with other playful pets or older children.
Both Calypso and Ming are fully vetted, and as Pets of the Week, their adoption fees have been halved. Beautiful Ming can come home for only $27.50 and six-month-old Calypso can be adopted for just $37.50. These are two very different kitties who have a common desire — to have loving forever homes!
Beachpets Treasure Hunt coming soon
Due to the pandemic, our important in-person fundraising activities have had to be altered, or eliminated altogether. This month we are holding a great online auction featuring new and gently used items and collectibles to raise funds for the support of the shelter pets.
Auction items and pictures will soon be loaded onto charityauction.bid/hunt, and supporters can register to bid. The auction will go live at noon on Nov. 20, and closes at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
Please participate in this important fundraiser — the cats and dogs need you!
Shelter Wish List
We are running very low on paper towels, and would be very grateful to receive donations. Thank you for helping us keep the shelter clean!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
Log In
