This weekend we received some adoptable dogs from our rescue partner that saves dogs from overcrowded California shelters.
They have to be vetted before they are ready for adoption, but are available to view. “Hobbes” is a friendly tan poodle mix male pup. He is about a year old, and is sporting a cute poodle cut. He greets visitors to his kennel with wags and a grin.
“Calvin” is a Chihuahua mix with a tan and white coat. He is also about a year old, and is very happy to have visitors.
“Tiger” is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix with a pretty red coat. He is a friendly and happy boy.
“Alvin” is a cute terrier mix. He is a little shy, but will come around nicely in a loving home. He is brown with a black nose.
“Duke” is a year old brown and black male Chihuahua mix who is just waiting for his “lap person.”
“Rolo” is hands-down the most unique new dog we have received. His upper half looks like the typical friendly, goofy black lab, but his legs scream, “I am really a basset hound.” One cannot help but laugh and smile at Rolo. He is a sweet young male and he is already neutered.
‘It’s Raining Kittens’
Its kitten season and we have a lot of cute kittens in foster care waiting to come in be adopted once they are eight weeks old.
To celebrate the arrival of kittens, we are having our annual Kitten Shower on Saturday, July 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at the shelter. This is a fun family event and a good chance to see these adorable little felines.
If you would like to bring the kittens a shower gift, they would be delighted to receive donations of Purina Kitten Chow, toys, KMR kitten milk replacer, Mini miracle nipples for bottle feeding babies, canned food (poultry pate seems easiest on their tummies), fleece baby blankets and heating pads (not auto shut-off).
Shelter wish list
We are running low on dog kibble and would be very grateful to receive donations. We have had a very high dog census lately and they really go through the food! Thank you.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
