No, we are not talking about the sometimes annoying human youngsters with the messy rooms who constantly want to borrow the car. We are referring to the adorable “cattens” we have at the shelter for adoption. We call them cattens because they are no longer tiny kittens, but are not yet adult cats.
We are starting to take a little breather from a busier-than-usual kitten season. Dozens of young felines have passed through our doors this spring and summer. Some of them were so tiny and without mom cats to take care of them, they were passed onto our team of dedicated foster parents who bottle-fed them and met their every need. We try to have all our kittens younger than 8 weeks of age go into foster care. In foster care, they receive the extra TLC and socialization they need to be good pets.There are advantages to adopting older kittens. They tend to be more reliable in using their litter boxes, and their personalities are more developed so it is easier to see if they would be a good “fit” for the adopter. Very young kittens are a lot like human toddlers. They are cute, have short attention spans. They often do not want to be held or cuddled for any length of time — they have things to do! Older kittens are more likely to be affectionate and to want human interaction.
“Tom Boy” and “Tabitha” are just two of the cattens available to steal your heart. Tom Boy is a darling orange tabby, five months old. People who have had orange tabbies in their lives will tell you that they are the best! They are usually very “chill” and almost dog-like in their attentiveness to their people. Tom Boy is no exception! He was raised by a husband and wife duo who have fostered countless kittens for us. This little orangie is very loving, and craves attention from anyone who visits in the kitty playroom. He would make a wonderful family cat,.
“Tabitha” is a beautiful 4-month-old lynx point Siamese mix girl with stunning blue eyes. Lynx point Siamese cats came about from the accidental mating of a pure seal point Siamese with a striped tabby cat.
Adoption fees for kittens under six months are only $100, and kittens six to 11 months are just $75. They come fully vetted and ready to love you!
This means tested for FIV/FELV, fully immunized including rabies shots, altered, chipped, and flea treated. These little felines would love to get loving homes before the holidays!
Shelter Wish List
We are running very low on two essential shelter supplies and would be very grateful to receive donations: paper towels and small breed Kirkland kibble dog food. With all the cleaning necessary at the shelter, we go through boatloads of paper towels, and we have a lot of small dogs and puppies right now. Thank you for caring and for your wonderful support!Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.